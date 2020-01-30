Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah Lashes Out At Vikas Gupta; Calls Him A 'flipper'

The upcoming episode of Big Boss 13 will showcase contestants’ family members participating in a task. The purpose of which is to decide and choose the captain of the Bigg Boss house. Vikas Gupta plans and strategises on assigning their roles to the respective participants. Therefore, he gets together with the guests and talks about the captaincy task.

Vikas talking about flipping

Later on, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother strikes a conversation with Arti Singh, Kashmera Shah and his sister. He tells them that Vikas was talking about planning to flip in between the game or task.

On the other side, Vikas explains the rules of the game and tells the participants what should they do. There was a point when he warned Kashmera that if she keeps playing like that, she might get out soon. Hearing this, she lashes out at him and says that he could not dictate the task.

Kashmera warns Vikas

Annoyed Kashmera sits in a corner and reveals that she has no trust in Vikas. In the middle of the task, she yells at him. Kashmera asks him to stay away and not interrupt her game. She also tells him that he cannot dictate her on whom she could save. Moreover, she asks him to not be a close connection to Arti, when she was present there. Kashmera slammed him saying that there was no bigger flipper than him.

Devoleena loses her cool

During the game, Vikas steals money from Shehnaaz’s team. Devoleena blames Bigg Boss for giving authority to Vikas. On the other hand, Sidharth tells Bigg Boss that he should be punished if Vikas has cheated in the game.

