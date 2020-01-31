Bigg Boss 13: Did Vikas Gupta Accidentally Reveal That Sidharth Shukla Will Be A Finalist?

The upcoming episode of Big Boss 13 will showcase contestants’ family members participating in a task which will result in some high-octane drama, the purpose of which is to decide and choose the next captain of the house. Inevitably Bigg Boss 11 finalist Vikas Gupta who is on the show as a connection for Sidharth Shukla starts plotting for the task based on his prior experiences. But things soon take an ugly turn when he indulges in cheating during the task and earns the wrath of other connections like Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Kashmera Shah. Kashmera also taunts him to focus more on his own connection, Sidharth and let her focus on her own connection, Arti Singh. To this, Vikas tells her that Sidharth is already in the finale which has surprised all the fans.

Now that Vikas Gupta openly declared that Sidharth Shukla ji is already in the finale, atleast we know the first finalist of #BiggBoss13. Congratulations Shukla ji. — Dev gupta (@devil24dev) January 31, 2020

Sidharth is ready to opt out of the captaincy race

Vikas' statement of Sidharth already being in the finale did not go unnoticed by the fans and was quite an interesting revelation. But things further turned ugly during the task as Devoleena and Kashmera lashed out at Vikas for cheating in the task. Devoleena also told Vikas that this is not expected from a senior contestant like him. Furthermore, Sidharth could be seen telling Bigg Boss that if Vikas has indeed cheated, then he is ready to be out of the captaincy race.

Sidharth is one of the strongest contestants of the show

Talking about Sidharth, Vikas' statement will surely raise the hopes of the Balika Vadhu actor's die-hard fans as they have been rooting for him right since the first day. Sidharth has emerged out to be one of the strongest contenders of the show. He has always been one of the most talked-about contestants on the show due to his stint. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor has also showcased diverse shades of his personality which were loved by the fans.

Sid - Stand lene se strong nahi dikhte, Sahi ke liye bolte ho,to dikhte ho sahi



Just one line and #SidharthShukla has explained everything



That just goes to show the clarity of thoughts, Sid has



Sid thinks fast

And Sid thinks right



Such a deadly combo#DostoKaDostSid — Sidharth shukla Fan Club❤ Ayaan (@Siddhar46618643) January 28, 2020

Even after so many people in house #SidharthShukla is the centre of the episode



He is in every scene, every conversation



This #BB13 truly is Sid Shukla Show #DostoKaDostSid — Sid Hamara Hero Hai (@SidHamara) January 28, 2020

Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram

