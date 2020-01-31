Union Budget
Bigg Boss 13: Did Vikas Gupta Accidentally Reveal That Sidharth Shukla Will Be A Finalist?

Television News

Bigg Boss 13's recent episode saw Vikas Gupta reveal that Sidharth Shukla is already on the finale of the show. The fans were surprised by this statement.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

The upcoming episode of Big Boss 13 will showcase contestants’ family members participating in a task which will result in some high-octane drama, the purpose of which is to decide and choose the next captain of the house. Inevitably Bigg Boss 11 finalist Vikas Gupta who is on the show as a connection for Sidharth Shukla starts plotting for the task based on his prior experiences. But things soon take an ugly turn when he indulges in cheating during the task and earns the wrath of other connections like Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Kashmera Shah. Kashmera also taunts him to focus more on his own connection, Sidharth and let her focus on her own connection, Arti Singh. To this, Vikas tells her that Sidharth is already in the finale which has surprised all the fans. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla) on

Sidharth is ready to opt out of the captaincy race

Vikas' statement of Sidharth already being in the finale did not go unnoticed by the fans and was quite an interesting revelation. But things further turned ugly during the task as Devoleena and Kashmera lashed out at Vikas for cheating in the task. Devoleena also told Vikas that this is not expected from a senior contestant like him. Furthermore, Sidharth could be seen telling Bigg Boss that if Vikas has indeed cheated, then he is ready to be out of the captaincy race. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta Gets Called Out By Kashmera And Devoleena For Cheating

Sidharth is one of the strongest contestants of the show

Talking about Sidharth, Vikas' statement will surely raise the hopes of the Balika Vadhu actor's die-hard fans as they have been rooting for him right since the first day. Sidharth has emerged out to be one of the strongest contenders of the show. He has always been one of the most talked-about contestants on the show due to his stint. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor has also showcased diverse shades of his personality which were loved by the fans. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurrana Calls Asim Riaz’s Proposal ‘filmy’, Watch Video

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri To Not Enter The House Because Of THIS Reason

Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram 

 

 

Published:
