First Look At Rajinikanth's 'Man Vs Wild' Out; Bear Grylls Makes PM Modi Reference

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, south superstar Rajinikanth is all set to shoot an episode of the popular show, Man Vs Wild with TV presenter Bear Grylls'. Rajini flew into Mysore on Monday to start shooting at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

The actor will become the second Indian to appear on Bear Grylls' show. Welcoming the popular star on Man Vs Wild, Bear Grylls' announced #ThalaivaOnDiscovery and informed that after the episode with the Prime Minister created 3.6 billion impressions on social media, he is all set to greet the Darbar actor as he makes his debut on the show.

After our episode with Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India helped create a bit of TV history, (3.6 billion impressions), superstar @Rajinikanth joins me next, as he makes his TV debut on our new show #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls on @DiscoveryIN. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/WKscCDjPZc — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) January 29, 2020

The episode of Bear Grylls' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aired on August 12 and was officially declared the world’s most trending televised event. The TV presenter also made an announcement informing that the wildlife adventure episode beat Super Bowl 53, by collecting more than 3.4 billion social impressions.

There are reports saying that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is also expected to shoot with Bear Grylls for Man Vs Wild on Thursday, and as he continues to shoot back to back episodes, the TV presenter is back with the latest edition of his National Geographic's show titled Running Wild With Bear Grylls. The show will feature celebrities such as Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Joel McHale, Cara Delevingne, Rob Riggle, Armie Hammer, and Dave Bautista.

This Sunday evening we are Running Wild with the incredible @channingtatum - on @natgeouk and around the world. We are in Norway & as this is his second time of the show, he is in under going some Arctic training! #legend #nevergiveup https://t.co/HEx8CSppEu pic.twitter.com/yKzp1p8jOy — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) January 24, 2020

