Beyhadh 2 Cast: Actors To Feature Alongside Jennifer Winget In The Second Season

Beyhadh 2, starring Jennifer Winget in the lead, is a popular television show that is all set to hit the small screens on December 2, 2019. The thriller will air on Sony TV, starting this Monday, every week at 21:00 hrs. The makers of the television show recently released a trailer revealing Behyadh 2 cast members. Here is all you need to know about Beyhadh 2 cast and their roles.

Beyhadh 2 cast:

Beyhadh 2 cast and crew on Monday, November 26, 2019, hosted a media event to introduce the cast members of the serial. Jennifer Winget posted the images from the media event on her social media. Have a look at it the Beyhadh 2 cast.

Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang launch Beyhadh 2 with a bang 😍

Are you excited to watch the show?#Beyhadh2 @jenwinget @AshishChowdhry @shivin7 pic.twitter.com/8fHLH6Poni — India Forums (@indiaforums) November 26, 2019

Jennifer Winget as Maya

Popular television actor, Jennifer Winget will play the role of Maya in Behyadh 2. According to media reports, this season will see Maya seeking revenge from her ex-lover. Going by the fan reactions, it is sure that the addition of Jennifer to Behyadh 2 cast has amped up the excitement for the serial.

Ashish Chowdhry as MJ

After inciting the audience with his portrayal as Dev Burman in Colors channel's serial Dev, Ashish Chowdhry has joined Behyadh 2 cast to play Maya's love interest, MJ. According to media reports, the makers of Behyadh 2 were keen to sign television actor Siddhant Karnick for the role. But due to undisclosed reasons, Siddhant could not join Behyadh 2 cast. And now, Ashish will play the role of an elderly man in the serial.

Shivin Narang

Popular television actor Shivin Narang recently joined the Behyadh 2 cast. According to media reports, Shivin is paired opposite Jennifer in the upcoming serial. Reports also claim that he will be in awe of Maya's character and will also submissively help Maya seek her revenge. Shivin, in a recent interview, revealed that he rejected Bigg Boss 13 to join Beyhadh 2 cast.

All about Behyadh 2's secondary cast

Beyhadh 2 cast also includes actors like Paras Madan, Nikunj Malik, among others. These popular television actors recently joined the Beyhadh 2 cast. Several media reports claim that Paras will play the role of Tipsy, a rich brat and close friend of Maya.



Here's the first look of Maya's Beyhadh nafrat.

Her revenge will be darker, edgier and much more unexpected.

Her obsession will be a notch higher in #Beyhadh2.

Starts December 2nd, Mon-Fri at 9 PM. #MayaAgain @jenwinget pic.twitter.com/KzCK9F0EkZ — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 26, 2019

