Benafsha Soonawalla Is A 'Happy Happy Girl' As She Enjoys Her Wellness Retreat In Nashik

Roadies fame Benafsha Soonawalla has taken over social media with her travel diaries lately and fans are loving it. After shelling out major vacay goals with pictures of her trip to Goa, Benafsha is currently enjoying her staycation at the Vivedha Wellness Village located in Nashik, Maharashtra. Yesterday, the 25-year-old shared a streak of pictures to give fans a peek into her 'Happy' time at Vivedha Wellness Village.

Benafsha Soonawalla reveals what makes her a 'Happy Happy Girl'

From setting social media ablaze with pictures of her me-time by the pool to flaunting her enviably toned physique in a maroon bodycon dress, VJ Benafsha Soonawalla's photos from her getaway to Vivedha Wellness Village are all things stunning. Now, yesterday, i.e. December 17, 2020, Benafsha took over social media yet again with her 'Happy Happy' photographs from her wellness retreat with friends in Nashik.

In the pictures shared by the television personality on her Instagram handle, she looked ravishing as she flashed her million-dollar smile at the camera in a multi-coloured striped tube top which she paired with a full-length embroidered white skirt. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Happy happy girl #staygreenandlean (sic)".

Recently, Benafsha had shared a couple of pictures of herself in a maroon bodycon dress from her staycation which were quick to catch everyone's attention on social media. In the pictures posted by her on Instagram, she looked nothing less than gorgeous in the mini dress with cutout details. Soon after she shared them, her peers and fans were quick to shower her with heaps of praise in the comment section of the post.

The VJ-actor was also in the news lately after speculations about her alleged breakup with Priyank Sharma were rife. Benafsha and Priyanka's whirlwind romance is assumed to have come to an end as the rumoured couple has stopped their social media PDA. The duo has also stopped sharing pictures with each other on their respective social media handles, and do not engage in any kind of banter on Instagram, like earlier, either.

