Krishna Shroff Shares New Pictures On Instagram, Stuns In A Little Black Dress

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is quite active on the social networking site, Instagram, and keeps sharing pictures of herself from her holidays, travels, with her brother Tiger and her family. Her Instagram bio reads 'fitness, lifestyle, and travel' and she frequently shares pictures of her toned body. Her latest picture has her flaunting a new little black dress that has got all her followers talking about it. Read on to know about her latest post.

Krishna Shroff's Instagram pictures

Krishna Shroff's photos are a treat as well as an inspiration for her followers as she flaunts her toned body and abs. Tiger's sister is quite active on Instagram and makes sure to post updates about her life, health, and travel. Her latest post has her flaunting her new little black dress. Krishna can be seen posing on a sofa, wearing an LBD with ruffles, and paired it up with a pair of beige heels. She completed her look with open hair. Her series of photos were clicked at the Palazzo Versace in Dubai, which she has tagged as well in her post. You can see Krishna Shroff's images here.

As soon as she shared the photos, her fans and followers were quick to comment on it and told her how gorgeous she looked. While one fan wrote, "good looks", another one commented saying that she looked absolutely stunning. Most of the comments consisted of the heart and fire emojis for her. Krishna has around 706k followers on Instagram and her post received 35k likes in less than 5 hours of posting. You can see some of the comments here.

Krishna Shroff came into the spotlight recently as she announced her breakup with longtime boyfriend and basketball player Eban Hyme. She took to her Instagram stories and asked her fan clubs to not tag her in posts related to her and Eban as they had broken up.

Shroff who is a fitness enthusiast, just like her brother Tiger, shared a video of her lying down and relaxing amid being surrounded by pieces of gym equipment. She could be seen wearing a black bikini and had relaxed her hands above her head. She captioned the post as, “Feeling blessed, never stressed’. You can see the post here.

Image Credits: Krishna Shroff Official Instagram Account

