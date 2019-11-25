Australia's Ashes Journey Chronicled In Forthcoming Amazon Prime Documentary

The 2019 Ashes was arguably one of the most iconic Ashes series of all-time and exhibited the full spectrum of everything that Test cricket has to offer. Australia managed to retain the urn after a tied series and superstars like Ben Stokes established themselves after matches like the Headingley Test. Fans will now be able to step into the shoes of the Australians and experience the Ashes like the players did - through a new docuseries.

ALSO READ | Test cricket needs marketing like ODIs and T20s: Kohli

The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team

The docuseries which will be titled The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the early part of 2020. The docuseries will chronicle Cricket Australia's journey of trying to retain the Ashes and re-establish its image as one of the best teams in world cricket. The documentary will document the planning, the preparation, and the on-field happenings of the 2019 Ashes series.

ALSO READ | India's real Pink ball "Test" will be in Adelaide: former cricketers

The 2019 Ashes series was a critical series for Australia where former captain Steve Smith and former vice-captain David Warner made their Test comebacks after the one-year ban they faced in 2018 for ball-tampering. Although Warner did not have a great outing, former captain Smith smashed all kinds of records when he scored a whopping 774 runs in seven innings and announced himself back into the Test scene. The series will also focus on the two players' comebacks, as could be understood from the trailer.

ALSO READ | Schoolkids can interact with Team India during lunch, Kohli ideates for Test Cricket

After the ball-tampering incident of 2018, Australian cricket's reputation took a big hit. With a new captain in Tim Paine and a new head coach in Justin Langer, the Australian team attempted to revive itself through the remaining part of 2018 and 2019. Steve Smith scored the most runs in the 2019 Ashes and pacer Pat Cummins took the most wickets. The entire 18-month journey has been chronicled in this docuseries. Every fan will now be able to experience this story in 2020.

ALSO READ | Ind vs Ban: Sourav Ganguly boasts of Eden Gardens soaked into pink ball cricket fever