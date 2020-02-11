Best TV Shows Of Chrissy Teigen That Fans Must Add To Their Watchlist

Apart from being well known for her activism, Chrissy Teigen is also known for her appearances in several television shows. She was first introduced to the public through a magazine in the year 2010 where she began her career as a model. Later on, she went to host TV shows like Lip Sync Battle. Take a look at some of her best TV shows.

Best TV shows of Chrissy Teigen

Deal or No Deal (2005-2019)

Chrissy Teigen appeared on the pilot and first season of Deal or No Deal as a holder of the case. Deal or No Deal is a comedy-family-game show which has a total of 7 seasons. The game is played with up to 26 cases and each case is assigned some random sum of money.

Inside Amy Schumer

It is an American comedy TV show hosted by Amy Schumer and the first series premiered on April 30, 2013. Chrissy Teigen made her appearance in the second episode titled Boner Doctor. The show bagged Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

Each episode is segregated into various segments - interviews, stand-up comedy and more. The episodes usually end with an interview with an unusual person.

Lip Sync Battle

It is a musical reality TV show which premiered on April 2, 2015, which was formerly titled as Spike. Well-known celebrities compete against each other to see who performs the best lip sync of some popular songs with the help of costumes. The show is presented by Chrissy Teigen and LL Cool J.

FabLife

FabLife is a daily lifestyle panel talk show that premiered on September 14, 2015. The show is presented by Chrissy Teigen and hosted by Tyra Banks. FabLife features Tyra Banks who shares knowledge about fashion styles with the viewers and leads a team of stylists that includes Chrissy Teigen, fashion journalist Joe Zee, and many others.

The View

An American talk show that features different personalities coming from various backgrounds and a host interviews them regarding their live, work and plans for nature. Chrissy Teigen played the role of a guest co-host. The View bagged the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host.

