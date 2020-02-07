Chrissy Teigen Gives A Spectacular Makeover To Her Food Pantry; See Pics

Chrissy Teigen is a known food connoisseur as she can be seen posting photos of food cooked by her on her social media. The model and television personality Chrissy Teigen is regularly seen cooking mouth-watering dishes and posting recipes on her food website. This time around, Chrissy has given a major makeover to her pantry and shared photos on her Instagram. Check it out below -

Chrissy Teigen's food pantry

Chrissy Teigen's revamped pantry consists of food items placed on wooden shelves along with ingredients placed in acrylic jars. Fans were quick to point out that Chrissy has stocked up almost every type of Tabasco hot sauce, as seen evidently in the pictures shared by her. Chrissy had revealed it earlier that she is a big fan of hot sauces and travels with a handful of hot sauce mini bottles to spice up her meal whenever she wants to. Check out some of the recipes by Chrissy Teigen below -

Salute the hot sauce-licking legend Chrissy Teigen 🏆 #HotOnesS7 pic.twitter.com/TGPO2SVsij — Sean Evans (@seanseaevans) October 4, 2018

Bury your greens in this delicious chickpea dish. Hidden nutrition is the name of the game in 2020 🧐You'll never know they're there! Serve as a side or even as a meal, it's deceivingly filling. Follow the link for the recipe: https://t.co/Cp4Bohiv1l pic.twitter.com/zNp76EVtjd — Cravings by Chrissy Teigen (@cravings) January 3, 2020

This recipe is bananas 🍌…well, actually plantains - prepared two different ways! @chrissyteigen braves her archnemesis, the mandoline, to make these sweet n’ salty snacks. Follow the link to watch the full video on Chrissy’s YouTube channel: https://t.co/D7TRvj73zu pic.twitter.com/DQMCgzuSOU — Cravings by Chrissy Teigen (@cravings) December 20, 2019

Image courtesy - Chrissy Teigen Instagram

