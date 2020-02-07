Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Chrissy Teigen Gives A Spectacular Makeover To Her Food Pantry; See Pics

Hollywood News

Chrissy Teigen recently took to her Instagram and shared an impressive makeover to her kitchen pantry with organized food placing. Read below for more details.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen is a known food connoisseur as she can be seen posting photos of food cooked by her on her social media. The model and television personality Chrissy Teigen is regularly seen cooking mouth-watering dishes and posting recipes on her food website. This time around, Chrissy has given a major makeover to her pantry and shared photos on her Instagram. Check it out below -

Also read: Chrissy Teigen surprised to learn that John Legend will be in 'This Is Us' Season 4

Chrissy Teigen's food pantry

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Also read: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome a new puppy to their family

Chrissy Teigen's revamped pantry consists of food items placed on wooden shelves along with ingredients placed in acrylic jars. Fans were quick to point out that Chrissy has stocked up almost every type of Tabasco hot sauce, as seen evidently in the pictures shared by her. Chrissy had revealed it earlier that she is a big fan of hot sauces and travels with a handful of hot sauce mini bottles to spice up her meal whenever she wants to. Check out some of the recipes by Chrissy Teigen below -

Also read: Chrissy Teigen reveals there is a secret airport terminal for celebs to travel unnoticed?

Also read: Chrissy Teigen clicks adorable photo of husband John Legend with their kids

Also read: Chrissy Teigen: List of awards and achievements that she has won so far

Image courtesy - Chrissy Teigen Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM SLAMS CENTRE
TRUMP'S NEW BOLLYWOOD AVATAR
PM MODI SLAMS CONG OVER CAA
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020