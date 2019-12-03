The Debate
Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget As Maya Makes Netizens Go Gaga After First Episode

Television News

Beyhadh 2 starring Jennifer Winget in the titular role finally aired yesterday. The fans received it positively and praised Jennifer's intense act. Read on.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
beyhadh 2

The moment for which all the Jennifer Winget fans were waiting for with bated breath finally arrived yesterday as the first episode of the much-awaited show, Beyhadh 2 finally aired yesterday. Jennifer is back with a bang to entice us as the vindictive and unforgiving Maya. The first season of the show revolved around her obsessive nature but the second season promises to be all about Maya's quest for vengeance. The season 2 of the show has Jennifer star alongside Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry. 

Also Read: Beyhadh 2: Ahead Of Its Premiere, Jennifer Winget Unveils A New Promo

Jennifer impressed the netizens on the first episode

The first episode itself opened with a glimpse of Maya's conniving nature. This time, the plot revolves around a Bengali family. The first episode saw prominent businessman Mrityunjay Roy played by Ashish Chowdhry along with his two sons Rudra Roy and Rishi Roy played by Shivin Narang and Rajat Verma respectively on a trail for Maya. The makers have not divulged many details about the plotline on the first episode which has further raised the anticipation amongst the viewers for the rest of the story to unfold. But it is Jennifer's impressive performance and scintillating look in the episode which has led the netizens to hail her act on social media. 

The second season shows Maya's dark side

This time too, Maya is all set to unleash her dark side and cross all the boundaries of hate and revenge. The actor has once again breath life to this complexed character effortlessly. The first season saw her character evolve as a menacing, psychotic and an extremely alarming antagonist who creates havoc into the lives of her enemies. The second season once again promises the same amount of madness and destruction from Maya's character. Jennifer will also create some major style statement with her lovely sartorial looks on the show. Are you excited for the future episodes? Let us know in the comments section. 

Also Read: Beyhadh: Everything You Need To Know About The First Season Of Jennifer Winget's Show

Also Read: Jennifer Winget's Best Ethnic Looks That You Should Definitely Check Out

 

 

Published:
