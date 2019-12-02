Beyhadh 2: Ahead Of Its Premiere, Jennifer Winget Unveils A New Promo

One of the much-awaited television serials Beyhadh 2 is all set to mark its comeback from December 2, 2019. The promos and teaser of Beyhadh 2 are well-received by the audience and fans. Jennifer Winget will reprise her character Maya on the television screen. Ahead of its premiere, Jennifer Winget has shared a new promo in which she seems playing a game of chess.

Her excitement is evident in the caption in which she wrote, "Set your reminders, TOMO IS THE DAY!!! Please do watch Beyhadh2 from tomorrow onwards on @sonytvofficial at 9pm #butterfliesinmytummy #excitedmuch". Take a look at Jennifer's evil smile as Maya:

Jennifer and co-star Shivin Narang spilled the beans about the story and their characters in Beyhadh 2 in an interview. Reportedly, Jennifer said this season will concentrate more on the story as the character of Maya is already established among the audience. She exclaimed that the only common thing in both the seasons is the concept of obsession. Reportedly, she also stated that the makers are aware of comparison and they are trying to make it different without losing the relatability. Talking about opting for black colour for Beyhadh 2, she said it gives the power to her automatically and helps her to get into the skin of the character easily. Reportedly, she grabbed the opportunity of playing Maya because according to her, women rarely get such larger-than-life and grey characters.

Whereas, the male lead Shivin Narang also talked about his character Rudra. Reportedly, he said that Rudra is not a one-dimension character and has many layers. He stated it to be a complex character. He also mentioned that he is happy with the response of the audience.

Details of the Beyhadh 2

Apart from Jennifer and Shivin, actors Aashish Chawdhary, and Rajat Verma will play the lead. The story of Beyhadh 2 will revolve around Maya's obsession but not for love this time. She will be seen taking revenge. The show will replace Kaun Banega Crorepati and will be premiered at 9 pm on Sony TV from December 2, 2019.

