Beyhadh: Everything You Need To Know About The First Season Of Jennifer Winget's Show

One of the most anticipated shows of Indian television, Beyhadh is back with its second instalment titled, Beyhadh 2. The show will premiere on December 2, 2019, at 9 PM on Sony TV. Fans have been waiting to see Jennifer Winget as Maya and their wait has finally come to an end. Maya will set the television sets on fire as she is back with a much darker side of hers this time.

As the second season is a couple of hours away from premiering, here is everything you need to know about its previous instalment, Beyhadh:

1) Cast

The first season of the show starred Jennifer Winget as Maya Mehrotra, Kushal Tandon as Arjun Sharma, and Aneri Vajani as Saanjh Mathur, in the lead roles. Apart from these three, the show also starred Rajesh Khattar as Maya's father, Kavita Ghai as Maya's mother, Sumit Bharadwaj as Arjun's brother, Swati Shah as Arjun's mother, Rakshit Wahi as Sanjh's brother, and Piyush Sahdev as Rajeev Randhawa.

2) Best Moments

Jahnvi reveals Maya's truth

Maya's confessions towards the end of the show

Maya escapes the hospital with her newborn daughter

Maya fumes in anger as Rajeev brings both Sanjh and Arjun in coffins

Maya propose Arjun on an air balloon

