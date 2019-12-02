The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Beyhadh: Everything You Need To Know About The First Season Of Jennifer Winget's Show

Television News

Beyhadh is one of the hit shows of Indian Television's daily soaps. Here is everything you need to know about Beyhadh before you start watching Beyhadh 2

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
beyhadh

One of the most anticipated shows of Indian television, Beyhadh is back with its second instalment titled, Beyhadh 2. The show will premiere on December 2, 2019, at 9 PM on Sony TV. Fans have been waiting to see Jennifer Winget as Maya and their wait has finally come to an end. Maya will set the television sets on fire as she is back with a much darker side of hers this time.

Also Read | Beyhadh 2 Cast: Actors To Feature Alongside Jennifer Winget In The Second Season

As the second season is a couple of hours away from premiering, here is everything you need to know about its previous instalment, Beyhadh:

1) Cast 

The first season of the show starred Jennifer Winget as Maya Mehrotra, Kushal Tandon as Arjun Sharma, and Aneri Vajani as Saanjh Mathur, in the lead roles. Apart from these three, the show also starred Rajesh Khattar as Maya's father, Kavita Ghai as Maya's mother, Sumit Bharadwaj as Arjun's brother, Swati Shah as Arjun's mother, Rakshit Wahi as Sanjh's brother, and Piyush Sahdev as Rajeev Randhawa.

Also Read | Beyhadh: Best Looks Of Jennifer Winget As Maya From The First Season

2) Best Moments

  • Jahnvi reveals Maya's truth

  • Maya's confessions towards the end of the show

  • Maya escapes the hospital with her newborn daughter 

Also Read |  Beyhadh 2: A Glimpse Of BTS Pictures And Videos Of Jennifer Winget

  • Maya fumes in anger as Rajeev brings both Sanjh and Arjun in coffins

  • Maya propose Arjun on an air balloon

Also Read | Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget's Character Maya's Dictionary For The Season

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG