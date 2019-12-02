Beyhadh: Everything You Need To Know About The First Season Of Jennifer Winget's Show

One of the most anticipated shows of Indian television, Beyhadh is back with its second instalment titled, Beyhadh 2. The show will premiere on December 2, 2019, at 9 PM on Sony TV. Fans have been waiting to see Jennifer Winget as Maya and their wait has finally come to an end. Maya will set the television sets on fire as she is back with a much darker side of hers this time.
Don’t mistake her #beyhadh nafrat for madness.— Sony TV (@SonyTV) December 2, 2019
It’s the strength that will avenge the scars of her past.
5 hours to go for #MayaAgain.
Tune in to Sony TV tonight at 9 PM for #Beyhadh2.#5HoursToGo @jenwinget @shivin7 @AshishChowdhry pic.twitter.com/s2rPr3ixUC
The first season of the show starred Jennifer Winget as Maya Mehrotra, Kushal Tandon as Arjun Sharma, and Aneri Vajani as Saanjh Mathur, in the lead roles. Apart from these three, the show also starred Rajesh Khattar as Maya's father, Kavita Ghai as Maya's mother, Sumit Bharadwaj as Arjun's brother, Swati Shah as Arjun's mother, Rakshit Wahi as Sanjh's brother, and Piyush Sahdev as Rajeev Randhawa.
