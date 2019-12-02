"Beyhadh 2 Is Jennifer's Show", Says Ashish Chowdhry About The TV Series

Beyhadh 2 is a much-awaited show that is supposed to air today, December 2, 2019. Jennifer Winget is reprising her role as the psychotic Maya Mehrotra. With even more dangerous antics, Maya will now obsess with revenge instead of love.

Ashish on Jennifer Winget’s show

In an interview with a daily portal, the show’s cast, Ashish Chowdhry opens up about Beyhadh 2 being Jennifer Winget’s show. The television actor reportedly said that he has been asked countless times about his stance on the matter. He replied to such comments saying he does not mind it being so. He is there to support Jennifer and wants her show to do well. He also wishes Beyhadh has a third season even if he might not be a part of it.

Talking about his character in Beyhadh 2, Ashish Chowdhry reportedly said that he wants to do a character which will be remembered. He wants to do something that will take him beyond his performances in Dev. The actor also added that a get-up always helps one get into the character. If everything else falls in place, then the character reaches the completion. However, Ashish reportedly adds that he is yet to perfect his own.

As revealed in the interview by himself, Ashish Chowdhry had reportedly taken only 60 seconds to say yes to his role in Beyhadh 2. He also said that producer Prateek’s creative involvement in the production also helped him make the decision. He reportedly focussed on the positives and was sure about taking up the role in Beyhadh 2.

Beyhadh’s original cast of Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani has been replaced in season 2. Beyhadh 2 cast, though has Jennifer Winget from season 1, the rest include Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang. The show is reportedly replacing Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati for the nine o’clock slot at night.

