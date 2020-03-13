Beyhadh 2 PROMO: MJ And Maya Angrily Point Guns At Each Other

Sony TV's popular daily soap Beyhadh 2 is basking in success as the makers have come up with a new twist to keep its audiences hooked to the show. The intriguing revenge story of the serial featuring Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chaudhary and Shivin Narang has been receiving immense love from the audience. As per the latest episode, Rudra meets Maya and starts crying and Maya tells him to go back to Roy mansion forever as his mother needs them. On the other hand, Maya turns on the recorder and Antara recalls her sins. What will happen next now?

MJ and Maya point guns at each other, Rudra finds out the truth?

According to the Beyhadh 2's storyline update, Mayra, that's Maya's brother's girlfriend, realises that Maya is all set to take revenge for her brother's death. But when she goes to meet Maya, she understands that Maya and Rishi make a good pair and takes all the brunt on herself that she was responsible for Rishi's death.

But now, as per Beyhadh 2's recent episode, MJ enters Maya's house with a videotape. And the clip is of MJ's younger son Rishi, who was killed by Maya. Maya, who is washing her face in the bathroom, hears Rishi's voice from the living area. In the visual, Rishi can be heard talking about the girl he was in love with. As soon as Maya hears this, she gushes to the hall and finds MJ there as he plays Rishi's last video before death. Maya is all startled.

With anger gushing though his adrenaline, MJ tells Manvi that she has killed his son Rishi. He takes the videotape and threatens Maya that he will reveal the truth to Rudra and now everything will come to light. A shocked and scared Maya hastens to console MJ and also shivers. But an aggressive MJ pushes Maya to fall. Later, in the Beyhadh 2 promo, Maya and MJ are seen pointing guns towards each other with utmost hatred. But unfortunately, Rudra already finds the Handycam and breaks down.

