Jennifer Winget DENIES All The Rumours Of Quitting 'Beyhadh 2' In Her Latest Statement

Rumour mills were abuzz that the Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry starrer Beyhadh 2 will soon be going off-air on March 13, 2020. According to media reports, the makers were taking this decision because of the low TRPs of the show. There was also speculation that Jennifer Winget is not happy with the development.

According to media sources, Jennifers's team was in talks with the channel for a fee hike as well as for her subsequent exit from the show. But recently Jennifer shared a statement on her social media handle which rubbished these rumours. The actor also clarified that she is not quitting the show. Check out her tweet.

Jennifer Winget denied quitting Beyhadh 2

Jennifer Winget accused the media portals of spreading this misinformation which soon ignited a baseless rumour. She mentioned that for her and for the sanity of her fans, she had to clarify that she is not at all going to quit the show, Beyhadh 2. She also added that she is sticking to her original plan which was honouring the commitment she signed into. She also revealed the channel's decision to move the show to a digital platform like Sony Liv.

Jennifer Winget revealed that she requested the channel not to put the show on a digital space

Jennifer Winget also wrote in the statement how she tried to alter this decision of the channel and stressed on letting the show continue on television. The actor also went on to say that there never have been talks from her side for a price hike or for quitting Beyhadh 2. She also took a dig at these false rumours around her quitting the show through a quirky social media post. Check out the picture.

