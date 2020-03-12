Beyhadh 2 Written Update March 12: Antara's Pays For Her Sins; Maya & Rudra Are Back

In Thursday's episode of Beyhadh 2, Antara will break down and blame MJ for destroying her life. Meanwhile, Rudra and Maya will re-enter Roy mansion to console Antara. Here's the highlights and written update of the episode telecast on March 12, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update March 12:

Maya threatens Ananya

The episode starts with Maya asking Ananya will she eat the cupcakes made by her as she liked them last night. Meanwhile, Antara asks MJ to select a guy she can go with a date on.

In the office, Maya forcefully puts cupcakes in Ananya's mouth and warns her to stay away from Rudra. On the other side, Maya lies to Rudra that Ananya ate all the cupcakes. She also smartly makes Rudra reveal that the pillow she gave him was torn during a pillow fight.

Antara thanks Maya for giving her strength to fight against MJ while a few goons kidnap Antara. MJ is worries what Maya has taught Antara.

READ | Beyhadh 2 New Timing: When Will Jennifer Winget And Shivin Narang's Show Air?

Antara thanks Maya

Rudra opens his heart and tells Maya that he will miss Rishi and Maya consoles him. Meanwhile, Antara escapes and assumes that MJ hired the goons to kill her. She reaches home and lashes out at MJ.

Later, they learn that the news of her profile on the dating app has become breaking news the reporter starts assassinating her character and alcoholic behaviour. MJ and Aamir stand shocked while Antara breaks down thinking what Rudra will think about her.

Meanwhile, Rajiv feels bad for Antara but Maya starts explaining why she deserves it. Maya reveals that she plotted and pretended that MJ kidnapped her.

READ | 'Beyhadh 2' Written Update March 11: Maya's Words Manipulate Antara To Stand Against MJ

In Roy mansion, Antara screams and cries to tries to console herself but could not. She keeps recalling the reporter's words. Aamir asks MJ that if he did it, but MJ explains to him that it is all planned by Maya. MJ calls Maya, who was looking at Antara's news. Maya disconnects the call saying that he should prepare himself for more defeats.

Rudra meets Maya and starts crying and Maya tells him to go back to Roy mansion forever as his mother needs them. Rudra rushes to meet Antara and comforts Antara. Maya enters the room and Rudra says that Maya and he are standing by her side. Maya asks Rudra to get water for Antara, meanwhile, Antara remembers what she did with Maya. Maya turn on the recorder and Antara recalls her sins.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update March 9: Maya Tries To Sow Seeds Of Hatred In Antara For MJ

Preview: What to expect next?

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, on the occasion of Holi, MJ will learn that Maya killed Rishi. Maya will request MJ to not spill the truth to Rudra. Meanwhile, Rudra will watch something on Handycam. Maya and MJ will keep each other on a gunpoint and Maya will shoot.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update March 6: Maya Welcomes Rudra Into Her Home

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.