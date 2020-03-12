Beyhadh 2 Cast: 'Manmohini' Actor Ankit Siwach To Make An Entry As The 'new Villain'

Sony TV's popular serial, Beyhadh 2, is currently high on drama as the central characters of the serial are backfiring at each other. In the recent episode, the lead character Maya, played by Jennifer Winget suspected someone's presence. In the upcoming track, the character will be unveiled. But before that, a news portal has dropped a hint as to who would be seen playing the suspicious character. According to the report, popular television face Ankit Siwach will soon make his entry in the thriller-drama.

Ankit Siwach's character in Beyhadh 2

In an interview with a leading news portal, Ankit Siwach has confirmed that he will soon join the star cast of Beyhadh 2. Talking more about the serial and his character, he gave an insight into it. Elaborating about his character's features, Ankit Siwach said that he will play an anti-hero for the first time. The 29-year-old actor further added that his character is not a villain in Maya's life, but it will unfold her love life, which was not much like a fairy tale.

Ankit Siwach also commented that Beyhadh 2 is more special because he is collaborating with producer Prateek Sharma for the third time. Further, in the report, Ankit dropped a hint of what the audience can expect next in the upcoming track. He said that apart from the established characters of Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang, his character will make the storyline spicier.

As many of Beyhadh 2 fans know that a few days back the speculations were reported that due to low TRP the makers will shift the show on a digital platform. But later the air was cleared in an official announcement where the channel denied the rumours. Talking about the same, Ankit said that TRPs do influence one’s decision, but the storyline and the impact of the characters matter the most.

