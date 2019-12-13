Beyhadh 2: Shivin Narang Injured While Trying To Save Jennifer Winget!

The most anticipated television serial Beyhadh is back with its second season and the shoot for the ongoing episodes is in full swing. The show started airing from December 2, 2019. Though Beyhadh 2 is only a few episodes old, the audience and fans are impressed with the performances of the actors. While shooting for the next episode, Jennifer Winget was saved by her co-star from a major fall which could seriously have injured her.

Major accident was avoided

While they were shooting on a construction site for the serial, Jennifer was using a lift previously used by a construction worker. For safety measures, Jennifer had a harness around her. However, while the lift started moving, things got out of hand, the lift started lost control and dropped from the top floor. Jennifer was dragged along with the lift as her harness was stuck in it. Shivin Narang came to her rescue and saved her from falling. While saving Winget, Narang reportedly injured his hand.

While answering some interview questions, Shivin Narang explained how he was excited about the outdoor shoot. However, the small accident that took place despite safety having measures in place had left him terrified. He said that he is happy that nothing major happened and things were contained before they blew up.

More about the show

The thriller-drama also features Ashish Chawdhary, Shivin Narang, and Rajat Verma. Beyhadh 2 started premiering from December 2, 2019. The show will unfold the reason behind Maya's immense hatred towards Roy.

