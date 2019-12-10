Beyhadh 2 Written Update December 10: What Is Maya's Final Challenge?

Beyhadh 2 started airing from December 2, 2019. It is Maya's tale of revenge. Jennifer Winget is portraying the role of Maya. From the start, till now Maya has successfully trapped the Roy brothers in her game. Meanwhile, Mrityunjay is eagerly waiting to get any information about this person who is trying to harm his sons. Here is what happened in Maya's life in the latest episode.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update: December 10, 2019

The episode opened with Maya talking to the idol of Shree Krishna about everything that is going on. Meanwhile, Rudra is happy because he has successfully completed two tasks given by Maya. In the next frame, Rishi and Maya exchanged an intense conversation. Maya again had a few flashbacks when Rishi tried to stop her by holding her hand. Though Rishi tried to convince Maya, she warned him again to stay away from her.

Rishi shared his emotions with Rudra. Rudra suggested Rishi that the girl also like him, but he should keep trying to win her heart. Rishi didn't mention Maya's name as he promised her that he will keep save her from every evil eye. Rishi was going to take advice from his dad Mrityujay but Rudra stopped him and asked him to solve his problem on own. Rishi asked her what is the matter as every time he wanted to take help from his father in his love-life, Rudra never let him go. On the other side after a conversation, MJ's mother warned him that he should keep an eye on his sons.

The scene shifts to Maya's home, where she is a baking cupcake and her mother asked the reason. When her mother mentioned about love, she replied that her hearth is full of hatred now. Whereas, Rudra got a call from Maya while taking to Ananya on phone. Maya informed him about the time and venue for the next challenge. Rudra reached at the venue on time and asked Maya about the brief and rules of the game. Maya asked him to manage to be in the ring for next 4.44 minutes. Interestingly, Maya's registered car number is also 444.

