Beyhadh 2 Written Update December 5: New Beginnings Or Haunting Past?

Beyhadh 2 started airing from December 2. Beyhadh 2 is Maya's tale of revenge. Jennifer Winget has essayed the role of Maya. Here is what happened in Maya's life on the December 5 episode.

Beyhadh 2 written update for December 5

The episode started with Maya writing and reciting the next phase of her story. Whereas on the other side, Rishi's friends were curious to know more about Maya. In the next scene, Rudra informed Ananya that he has locked the deal with Maya and that Maya had asked him to stay with her for the next three days. Ananya was curious about Maya's condition

Rishi noticed Maya outside her class and asked her to sit in his car. Maya seemed embarrassed as she entered a coffee shop with Rishi. She mentioned the age difference when Rishi asked her why is she looking uncomfortable. Maya and Rishi exchange an intense conversation with some compelling dialogues. During their conversation when Rishi tried to hold her hand, Maya seemed scared and had a few flashbacks. She warned Rishi to stay away from her.

Simultaneously MJ asked Diya to take care of Antara as she had suffered from a panic attack and taken pills. After reaching home Maya was shown scrubbing her hands as Rishi had touched her. In the flashbacks, she is seen with a man. In the start, they were shown sharing a romantic moment but the man had then turned violent. MJ did not want to let anyone come in between him and his sons. On the other side, Daadi taunted Diya and asked her to share the contact of someone who can help others to ask forgiveness from God for their sins.

Maya informed her mother about her new job. Meanwhile, MJ figured out that Rishi had fallen for someone and someone was trying to help Rudra. The episode ended with Maya chanting a shloka from Bhagvad Gita. Explaining the meaning she said that if an individual is trying to protect the truth, all their sins are forgiven.

