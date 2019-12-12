Beyhadh 2 Written Update December 12: Maya Gets A Panic Attack

In the previous episode, Rudra completed all three challenges of Maya to sign her. Rudra also learns that Maya is also an investor in his company. Maya stated the reason behind her each challenge. Rudra doesn't want to work with Maya. Read the written updates from Beyhadh 2's episode telecasted on December 12:

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update December 10: What Is Maya's Final Challenge?

Beyhadh 2 Written Update December 12:

The episode opened with Rudra and Maya. Maya was about to leave but Rudra stopped her as he doesn't want to take help from his father and agreed with Maya. Meanwhile, Rishi discussed his love-life with Daadi, Anahtar and Divya. The frame shifted back to Rudra's office. Maya asked him to sign a confidentiality agreement. After an argument, he agreed but asked her to wait until his lawyer gave him a green signal about the agreement.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update December 9: Maya Is Testing Roy Brothers' Intentions

On the other side, Aamir informed Mrityunjay about the confidentiality agreement between Rudra and Maya. Ananya entered the frame and got excited after meeting Maya in person. Maya left the office after Ananya signed the agreement. Ananya informed Rudra that the press is waiting to meet Maya outside. Rudra somehow managed to save Maya from the press. Meanwhile, MJ is pulling up his socks to meet Maya.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update December 6: Maya Defines Intelligence

Maya burst out on Rudra, but he started arguing with Maya. Ananya handled the press and requested Rudra to make thing up with Maya. MJ reached Rudra's office to meet Maya. The episode ended when Maya got panic the moment she felt MJ's presence in the ambience.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update December 5: New Beginnings Or Haunting Past?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.