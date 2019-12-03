Beyhadh 2 Written Update December 2: Maya Commences The Mahabharat

Jennifer Winget's much-awaited show Byehadh is back with its second instalment titled, Beyhadh 2. Thus, Here is a roundup of the first episode, just in case you missed out the first episode of Beyhadh 2.

Beyhadh 2- Written updates

The show starts with Maya driving her car near a lake. She gets out of her car and walks into the lake chanting a holy verse which means that the soul leaves the body and adopts another body. She then dips into the lake and gets out of it with dirt all over her body.

Meanwhile, Mrityunjay (MJ) is shown performing a Durga Pooja before the Visarjan of Devi Maa's idol. Antara then wishes him a happy anniversary by applying colour on his face. MJ too wishes her back and both of them perform Devi Maa's pooja and then the Visarjan of the small idol. On the other hand, Rishi is on another boat to perform the Visarjan of the big idol and meanwhile, his legs get entangled with a rope and he falls along with the idol of Devi Maa in the ocean. He attempts to let himself free from the rope but could not.

Mrityunjay asks Antara to start looking out for Rishi but could not spot him. After a while, Maya is seen dragging Rishi out of the ocean and tries to bring him back to consciousness and asks him if he is okay. She. then, walks towards her car, gets in it and leaves. Rishi's parents spot him lying on the ground and start running towards him. They panic and ask him how did he get into the water and start shouting to call for a doctor. Rishi calms them down by telling them that he is fine and that their future daughter-in-law saved his life

In the next scene, Maya attacks Rudra (MJ's elder son) wearing a helmet as Rudra was about to wrap up his fencing session with his friend. Rudra too starts fighting back and Maya's helmet comes off. Realising that he was fighting a girl, Rudra quickly apologizes to her, but Maya pierces the sword in his chest with a newspaper cutout. Rudra asks her what is she up to while Maya tells him that she is the best-selling author whose book he wants to publish and warns him to not cross his limit and leaves amidst their conversation.

Rudra, then, reaches out to his office to find out who published the article and asks his assistant Ananya if she published the article, but she denies. He continues to find out who published the article by saying that Maya is a psycho while Ananya flirts with him.

Rishi calls his friend to find out the name of the car which Maya was driving and pulls a cigarette out as his elder brother walks in and yells at him. Rishi changes the topic by saying that today is mom and dad’s wedding anniversary and Rudra should attend it. Rudha denies but agrees on Rishi’s emotional blackmail.

Towards, the end of the show, Maya is seen cutting the cake into half which has pictures of both the brothers on either side of the pieces and she recalls how she tied Rishi with the rope and pierced a sword in Rudra's chest. She then delivers a one-liner that when pain increases, it turns into immense hatred, destroys cake saying he saw her immense love and its time for immense hatred.

