Can Kareena's Anita As 'Bhabiji' Attract Akshay's Manmohan In The Soap's Bollywood Remake?

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is a comedy sitcom that seems to have attracted quite a fanbase during the five years that it has been airing on television. The plot of the sitcom is based on two families, Tiwari’s and Mishra’s who hail from a small North Indian town, called Kanpur. The men of the two families are attracted to each other’s wives and use various excuses to get the attention of women and impress them. However, while trying to prove the other man inferior they create new troubles for everyone which forms the plot for the episodes. Owing to its strong fanbase, if this sitcom is remade with Bollywood cast, here is a list of actors who seem perfect for it.

Manmohan Tiwari- Akshay Kumar

He is a successful undergarment seller who lives in his own house. However, he does not like his naïve, simple wife but the wife of his neighbour who is more stylish and modern. Known for being a good actor and having played small-town characters, Akshay Kumar seems ideal for this role.

Image credit: Rohitash Gaud Instagram, Akshay Kumar Instagram

Angoori Tiwari- Swara Bhaskar

She is the simple, naïve wife of Manmohan who fails to impress her husband. Having played small town, simple characters, Swara Bhaskar seems ideal for this role.

Image credit: Shubhangi Atre Instagram, Swara Bhaskar Instagram

Vibhuti Mishra- Saif Ali Khan

He is an unemployed man who used to be an unsuccessful insurance agent. He is smitten by the simple Angoori and uses various tactics to win her heart. Saif Ali Khan seems the best person for this role because of his suave and confident demeanour.

Image credit: Aasif Sheikh Instagram, SaifAliKhan Instagram

Anita Mishra- Kareena Kapoor Khan

She is the modern, stylish wife of Vibhuti who is the object of Manmohan’s affection. She runs grooming classes and is the sole breadwinner of her family. Kareena Kapoor Khan, known for her glamorous personality, seems just the person for this role.

Image credit: Saumya Tandon Instagram, TherealKareenaKapoor Instagram

Daroga Happu Singh- Amitabh Bachchan

He is a corrupt police inspector who demands bribes from everyone in exchange if favours. Being a good actor, Amitabh Bachchan will be ideal to play this comic role.

Image credit: Yogesh Tripathi Instagram, Amitabh Bachhan Instagram

Anokhlal Saxena- Arjun Kapoor

He is a crazy but talented man who has a knack for electrocuting himself and eating just about anything that is dangerous or poisonous. With a penchant for comic acting, Arjun Kapoor seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: Saanand Verma Instagram, Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Gulfam Kali- Sunny Leone

She is a famous courtesan of Kanpur who has been visited by every male at least once to admire her dance and beauty. However, Saxena considers her as his sister. Being a glamourous actor who is known for her dancing skills, Sunny Leone seems ideal for this role.

Image credit: Falguni Rajan Instagram, Sunny Leone Instagram

