Can You See Will Smith Say "Apun Hi Bhagwan Hai" In Sacred Games' English Remake? See Cast

Quick links:
Scared Games is one of the most popular Indian web series which seems to have popularised the trend of web series. After two successful seasons, the series seems to be coming up with a third one. The plot of Sacred Games revolves around a police officer and a criminal overlord engaged in a cat-and-mouse chase around Mumbai. The series also reveals the dirty games of the underworld, some of which the officer had himself been a part of. Portions of the criminal’s life and his engagements are also shown. If Sacred Games was to be remade in Hollywood, these actors should be a part of it.
Sartaj Singh is the police who is charged with investigating the case of the criminal. He himself, however, does not possess a clean chit too. Known for being a good action hero and having worked in thrillers, Keanu Reeves seems perfect to play this role.
He is the gangster who started with nothing but now runs a drug racket and other illegal activities in Mumbai city. Having portrayed thugs and mafias in many movies, including his popular role of DC’s Deadshot, Will Smith seems just the person for this role.
Also Read: Can Priyanka Chopra As Natasha Romanoff Honour The Baton In 'Black Widow's' Hindi Remake?
He is a religious guru who has a great impact on the life of Ganesh Gaitonde. However, even with his high philosophies, he is involved in the world of crime. Known for being a legendary actor with great acting skills, Al Pacino seems to be perfect for this role.
She is a RAW agent who gets involved in the case of Gaitonde and Singh. She is known to be a no-nonsense woman who is highly respected in her field of work. Known for portraying such characters, Scarlett Johansson seems perfect for the role.
He is a higher up in the police who is involved with Ganesh Gaitonde in his illegal works and double-crosses the police. Being a good actor, Daniel Craig seems perfect to play this role. Not to mention it will be interesting to see him on the other side of the spectrum having played characters like James Bond.
Also Read: Can Katrina-Ranveer Be The Perfect Desi Harley-Joker From 'Suicide Squad'? See Full Cast
She is a transgender who seems to have an on and off relationship with Ganesh Gaintonde. In the second season, he jeopardises his life to have her in his life. Known for being an amazing actor, Zoe Kravitz seems perfect for the role.
She is the right-hand of Ganesh Gaitonde and his assistant who takes cares of his things for him. Known for her acting skills, Tessa Thompson seems to be ideal for the role.
Also Read: Can Salman Khan As Smolder Win Against Jurgen In Jumanji: The Next Level's Hindi Remake?
Also Read: Can Abhishek Bachchan As David Lead Miller Family In Hindi Remake Of 'We're The Millers'?
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.