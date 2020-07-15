Can You See Will Smith Say "Apun Hi Bhagwan Hai" In Sacred Games' English Remake? See Cast

Scared Games is one of the most popular Indian web series which seems to have popularised the trend of web series. After two successful seasons, the series seems to be coming up with a third one. The plot of Sacred Games revolves around a police officer and a criminal overlord engaged in a cat-and-mouse chase around Mumbai. The series also reveals the dirty games of the underworld, some of which the officer had himself been a part of. Portions of the criminal’s life and his engagements are also shown. If Sacred Games was to be remade in Hollywood, these actors should be a part of it.

Sartaj Singh- Keanu Reeves

Sartaj Singh is the police who is charged with investigating the case of the criminal. He himself, however, does not possess a clean chit too. Known for being a good action hero and having worked in thrillers, Keanu Reeves seems perfect to play this role.

Image credit: SaifAliKhan Instagram, KeanuReeves Instagram

Ganesh Gaitonde- Will Smith

He is the gangster who started with nothing but now runs a drug racket and other illegal activities in Mumbai city. Having portrayed thugs and mafias in many movies, including his popular role of DC’s Deadshot, Will Smith seems just the person for this role.

Image credit: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Instagram, WillSmithfans Instagram

Khanna Guru Ji- Al Pacino

He is a religious guru who has a great impact on the life of Ganesh Gaitonde. However, even with his high philosophies, he is involved in the world of crime. Known for being a legendary actor with great acting skills, Al Pacino seems to be perfect for this role.

Image credit: Pankaj Tripathi Instagram, AlPacino Instagram

Anjali Mathur- Scarlett Johansson

She is a RAW agent who gets involved in the case of Gaitonde and Singh. She is known to be a no-nonsense woman who is highly respected in her field of work. Known for portraying such characters, Scarlett Johansson seems perfect for the role.

Image credit: Radhika Apte Instagram, Scarlett Johansson Instagram

DCP Dilip Parulkar- Daniel Craig

He is a higher up in the police who is involved with Ganesh Gaitonde in his illegal works and double-crosses the police. Being a good actor, Daniel Craig seems perfect to play this role. Not to mention it will be interesting to see him on the other side of the spectrum having played characters like James Bond.

Image credit: Neeraj Kabi Instagram, Daniel Craigworld Instagram

Kuckoo- Zoe Kravitz

She is a transgender who seems to have an on and off relationship with Ganesh Gaintonde. In the second season, he jeopardises his life to have her in his life. Known for being an amazing actor, Zoe Kravitz seems perfect for the role.

Image credit: Kubbra Sait Instagram, Zoe Kravitz Instagram

Batya- Tessa Thompson

She is the right-hand of Ganesh Gaitonde and his assistant who takes cares of his things for him. Known for her acting skills, Tessa Thompson seems to be ideal for the role.

Image credit: Kalki Koechlin Instagram, Tessa Thompson Instagram

