'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Makers Plan Accident Track For Nehha Pendse’s Entry

A few days back, channel &pictures released a promo to announce actor Nehha Pendse's entry in their popular sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. The audience and fans are excited to watch Nehha Padnse step into the shoes of Anita Bhabhi, which was earlier essayed by Saumya Tandon. Ahead of her entry, which is scheduled to telecast on February 15, the makers and the actor spilt the beans around an accident sequence prepared for the same.

Nehha Pendse's entry in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai

So, the story goes that Anita Bhabi meets with an accident and undergoes a facial reconstruction. However, her real picture gets exchanged with another during the surgery, resulting in her getting a completely new face, much to everyone’s surprise. It is only later that everyone realises that it is their Anita Bhabi and exclaim ‘Surat Badal Gayi Par Seerat Wahi Hai’ and organise a special party to welcome her home.

READ | Nehha Pendse's New Wardrobe For 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' Will Be A Mix Of Indo-western Wear

On the other hand, Vibhuti, though initially hesitant, decides to start afresh. A walk down the memory lane, with sizzling cabaret performances awaiting the much-in-love couple, sets the ball rolling for them to rekindle their romance and fall in love all over again. Keeping up with their Valentines’ Day celebrations tradition, Vibhuti and Anita plan a romantic candlelight dinner. At the same time, their neighbouring couple, Angoori (Shubhangi Atre) and Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gaur) too celebrate the day of Love, privately at home.

READ | Nehha Pendse Shares A New Behind-The-Scenes Video Of 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain'

Meanwhile, on receiving immense love from her fans and her on-screen reel husband, Vibhuti, Nehha Pendse goes on to add, “I do not believe that one needs a special day to celebrate Love. The emotion and expression of Love itself is a celebration of sorts that requires care and attention. It is a blessing to be loved by so many people, especially by my fans. I am overwhelmed with admiration and appreciation. This Valentine’s Day will be extra special as my fans will finally get to see their beloved Anita Bhabi on screen. I am quite thrilled and excited".

READ | Nehha Pendse To Play 'Anita Bhabi' In Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Receives Warm Welcome On Set

READ | Aasif Sheikh Says Nehha Pendse Is Perfect As The New Anita Bhabi In 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai'

(With Inputs from PR)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.