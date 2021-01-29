Aasif Sheikh Says Nehha Pendse Is Perfect As The New Anita Bhabi In 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai'

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai is one of the most popular comedy shows, loved for its storyline, comical elements and the performances. As everyone welcomed 2021 with renewed strength and vigour, fans and viewers of &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai geared up to welcome Nehha Pendse as their new Anita Bhabi! Instantly becoming a talking point on social media, Anita’s on-screen husband Vibhuti Narayan Mishra played by Aasif Sheikh, joined the bandwagon too as he could not contain his excitement and happiness.

Nehha Pendse to make an entry as Anita Bhahi on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai

Aasif Sheikh who plays the character of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra on the show told a PR source that, “While everyone waited in anticipation to know who the new Anita Bhabi, we had to zero in a name to portray the character. I was an active part of the auditions through a scene to gauge their on-screen chemistry. I am aware of our audience’s anticipation to find out who the next Anita Bhabi would be, so we spent extra time deliberating who would make a perfect fit. But I kid you not, as soon as we shot with Nehha, we knew that she is ‘The ONE’ – it was a unanimous decision. Her confidence and understanding of comedy filled me with an absolute delight.”

Speaking about the audience's expectation, Aasif Sheikh said that Nehha is confident and from what he has seen so far, she delivers the scenes beautifully. He added that she is undoubtedly the perfect choice for his on-screen wife Anita's role. He also assures that fans will love her character and will also see her hard work once she makes an entry on the show. The cast is eager to start shooting with her. For now, he said that Nehha will try to do her best and continue the momentum to entertain viewers with their mind blogging chemistry and fun episodes. The show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai airs from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm on &TV. Nehha Pendse will soon make an entry on the show as the new Anita Bhabhi.

