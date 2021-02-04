Nehha Pendse's New Wardrobe For 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' Will Be A Mix Of Indo-western Wear

Nehha Pendse stepped into Anita Tandon's shoes as the new 'Bhabhi' on the popular comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. The actor received immense love on the sets of the show, by Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai cast which includes actors Shubhangi Atre, Aasif Sheikh and Rohitash Gaud, amongst others. Anita Tandon was known for her classic outfits on the show, which soon made her a trendsetter. Actor Nehha Pendse who will soon be a part of the show opened up about the outfits she will be donning on the show to keep the trend going.

Nehha shares her new look on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai

Talking about her new character and the looks she will be carrying on the show, Nehha Pendse shared that she is honoured to be a part of such a loved and cult show, adding that she is also thrilled. She shared apart from her entry, the most exciting part has been the renewed look of Anita Bhabhi's character. The team has added a refreshing new look to her character and she too has contributed to it, to bring the look to life.

The team of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai did not want to create a new look but bring alive her personality with a tinge of freshness to the overall Anita Bhabhi's persona. The Indo-western look continues, but the glam quotient and the oomph factor will be notch higher. The colour palette, especially for the sarees, will be solid and bright colours with a vintage look for a classier and elegant look. The patterns and designs are inspired from the late ’80s and early ’90s, with fabrics like satin and chiffon in sarees with a unique draping style.

She also added, "I am in love with the pastel colours and the subtle tinge of florals worn back in the 80s and 90s. The accessories will be vintage, adding a beautiful contrast. My wardrobe will be an amalgamation of various Indo-western clothing, ranging from stunning long skirts, tunics, co-ords, sweatshirts, variant pants and much more." The actor is expected to do her own makeup on the show and will be minimalistic with soft, nude shades keeping the look natural with a dewy finish, accompanied by a glossy lipstick in a natural hue.

A dewy makeup look is all about using creamy formulas. To chisel the cheekbones, she will be using blush and highlighter. To finish the dewy makeup look and refresh it throughout the day, she will be using a facial mist. The hairstyle will include soft curls at shoulder-length. Concluding, the actor said that she is sure the viewers are going to enjoy the new glam look of Anita Bhabhi as much as she enjoyed creating it with a dedicated team.

