Nehha Pendse Shares A New Behind-The-Scenes Video Of 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain'

Television actor Nehha Pendse started shooting for her appearance in the popular show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai. She has replaced the character of Anita Mishra in this popular comedy &TV show. On January 15, 2021, she commenced the shooting for her role. She even got a beautiful welcome from everyone on the sets of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai.

Nehha Pendse is well-known for her role in Life Ok's May I Come In Madam?. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss Season 12. Nehha Pendse's Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai appearance was in talks for a long time but due to the pandemic, she didn't take the offer initially. Nehha Pendse's Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai performance is being appreciated by every fan of the show. She has gathered many positive responses.

Nehha Pendse seen slaying in her new Instagram video

Nehha Pendse's new behind the scenes clip has roared with likes, shares, and comments. She captioned the video as "Behind The Scenes #BGPH". She is seen flaunting herself in a greyish-black saree. Nehha Pendse's video was shot by Bharat Pawar. See Nehha Pendse's video below:

In the first video, she seems to pull a leg of someone on the set. In the next video, she seems to be having fun while posing for the photoshoot. While in the last video, we can see her sharing laughs with her co-star Aasif Sheikh who plays the role of Vibhuti Narayan in the show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai. Filmmaker Milind Gadagkar and famous entrepreneur Zeba Kohli commented on her post. Nehha Pendse's Instagram garnered a lot of love from her fans and followers. Within a few hours, it has received over 50000 likes. Everyone looks very excited to see more of Nehha Pendse as Anita Madam of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai. See their reactions here.

Nehha Pendse's previous works

Nehha Pendse debuted with a film called Pyar Koi Khel Nahin in 1999. She even played the role of Chaurangi in the popular Devdas film. She shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit in the film. She was also a part of Zee Marathi's Bhagyalakshmi. She recently played a role in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari alongside actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Fatima Sana Sheikh, and Diljit Dosanjh.

