Varun Dhawan's Night Workout Video During Quarantine Amid COVID-19; Watch

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people around the world. It has led to lockdown at several places. Production and filming in Bollywood have been shut down till March 31, 2020. The actors are seen spending their quarantine time at home. Varun Dhawan was recently appeared doing a workout at night at his home. Read to know more.

Varun Dhawan’s night quarantine workout

Varun Dhawan has more than 25 million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. He has been posting about his time at home in the quarantine situation. The Badlapur actor recently posted a couple of stories in which he is seen working out at home.

Varun Dhawan is seen doing a few exercises at night. In the video, he is seen pulling some bars and then hitting the punching bag, while Akon’s Lonely song plays. The video continues and he is throwing some punches while a few effects are seen around him and Dance Monkey by Tones and I is playing. Check out the video uploaded by Varun’s fan page.

Varun Dhawan has been urging fans to stay home and maintain social distancing. He was seen supporting Janta Curfew by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Take a look at a few of his post on the Coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sara Ali Khan has shown a few home workouts. Katrina and Sara gave a number of exercises to do while in quarantine. On the other hand, Malaika and Jacqueline were seen doing yoga at their home. Bollywood celebrities have asked fans to stay at home and maintain social distancing to avoid the widespread of COVID-19.

