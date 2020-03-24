The Debate
Varun Dhawan's Night Workout Video During Quarantine Amid COVID-19; Watch

Bollywood News

Varun Dhawan has been spreading awareness on COVID-19. The actor is seen working out at night during the quarantine situation. Check it out & read to know more

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Varun Dhawan

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people around the world. It has led to lockdown at several places. Production and filming in Bollywood have been shut down till March 31, 2020. The actors are seen spending their quarantine time at home. Varun Dhawan was recently appeared doing a workout at night at his home. Read to know more.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, & Arjun Kapoor's Reformed Club Has An 'appropriate' Name

Varun Dhawan’s night quarantine workout

Varun Dhawan has more than 25 million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. He has been posting about his time at home in the quarantine situation. The Badlapur actor recently posted a couple of stories in which he is seen working out at home.

Varun Dhawan is seen doing a few exercises at night. In the video, he is seen pulling some bars and then hitting the punching bag, while Akon’s Lonely song plays. The video continues and he is throwing some punches while a few effects are seen around him and Dance Monkey by Tones and I is playing. Check out the video uploaded by Varun’s fan page.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan 24X7 (@varundvn.wisdom) on

Also Read | Did Varun Dhawan & Katrina Kaif Drop Hints That They Were Working On A Project Together?

Varun Dhawan's Instagram story
Varun Dhawan's Instagram story
Varun Dhawan's Instagram story
Varun Dhawan's workout videos
Varun Dhawan's workout videos

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Asks Question About Deepika Padukone's Outfit, Gets Hilarious Reply

Varun Dhawan has been urging fans to stay home and maintain social distancing. He was seen supporting Janta Curfew by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Take a look at a few of his post on the Coronavirus pandemic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Speaks About Fitness, Sacrifice, & More Amidst 'Janta Curfew'

Earlier, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sara Ali Khan has shown a few home workouts. Katrina and Sara gave a number of exercises to do while in quarantine. On the other hand, Malaika and Jacqueline were seen doing yoga at their home. Bollywood celebrities have asked fans to stay at home and maintain social distancing to avoid the widespread of COVID-19.

 

 

First Published:
