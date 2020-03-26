Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal's Wedding Was Never Meant To Happen This Year?

Rumours about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding in June have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Since the past few days, there have been speculations about the wedding being called off by the families of the two love birds. However, according to a leading news portal, all of it has been ridiculed by a source close to Varun Dhawan.

Everything about Varun-Natasha wedding untrue?

According to a report by a leading entertainment news portal, a source close to Varun Dhawan ridiculed the possibility of a marriage between Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal this year. The report suggested that the wedding was never planned to happen in June 2020, in the first place. The source that spoke to that news portal was also of the opinion that the rumours are taking off and falling down on their own. They also ridiculed the speculations about Varun Dhawan trying to get a refund from the hotel in Thailand where the wedding was supposed to happen.

Varun Dhawan’s father also told the news portal that these are made up rumours. He sarcastically also asked people to fix names for their children, now that they have come this far. Considering the current Coronavirus world crisis, the wedding is not expected to happen in the upcoming months.

Varun Dhawan’s gym throwback

Varun Dhawan recently uploaded a throwback picture from the time when he used to visit the gym before the crisis started. In the shirtless picture posted, he can be seen surrounded by workout equipment while he can be seen all rugged and fit. He also mentioned in the caption for the post how he is now at home since a long time.

