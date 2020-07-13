Bharti Singh To Have Jasmin Bhasin Play Her Mother In New Comedy Show

Jasmin Bhasin, who was last seen in the supernatural hit show Naagin, will soon be making her comeback in the comedy show, Funhit Mein Jaari. The actor is all set to leave her die-hard fans in splits as she is all set to collaborate with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya in the show. Jasmin has earlier also worked with Bharti and Harsh in the show, Khatra Khatra Khatra.

Also Read: Jasmin Bhasin Reveals She Was Not Replaced By Rashami Desai In Naagin, Says It Was Planned

Jasmin Bhasin to work with Bharti Singh again

The actor recently revealed the same to a portal. Talking about this, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor said that she feels good to make a comeback with a show like Funhit Mein Jaari. She added that she has worked with Bharti as well as Harsh before and that they both are extremely talented individuals.

Also Read: Jasmin Bhasin Recalls Old Vacay Days With Throwback Pic, Aly Goni Comments

Jasmin Bhasin to play Bharti Singh's mother

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 contestant also spoke about the new show wherein she is all geared up to tickle the funny bone of her fans. She said how she and Bharti will be essaying quiet different characters on the show. Jasmin revealed that she will be playing Bharti’s mother in the show. The actor said that this genre of fictional comedy is new for her as she has only attempted non-fiction comedy before. The actor said how the gags for 2 to 3 minutes are fun to witness on the show and that it was a learning experience for her.

Also Read: Jasmin Bhasin Slams All Relationship Rumours With 'good Friend' Punit Pathak

Apart from Jasmin and Bharti, the show also stars comedian and actor, Krushna Abhishek. Krushna will reportedly essay the role of a school principal of the show. The first look of the show recently went viral on social media. The first still from the show has Jasmin sporting a light blue floral printed saree along with a sleeveless blouse. The actor looks lovely as she further compliments the look with her wavy locks and dangler earrings.

The still also has Bharti who makes way for a hilarious sight in a red and white uniform along with a wig. While Krushna can be seen donning a blue shirt and black pants which he has paired with a printed tie as well as an orange jacket for the principal’s get-up. By the looks of it, Krushna’s character can be seen infatuated by Jasmin as he can be seen clutching on to her saree.

Jasmin was last seen in the show Naagin 4 opposite Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria. She had essayed the role of Nia’s sister, Nayanthara on the show. The actor was reportedly replaced by Rashami Desai on the show.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.