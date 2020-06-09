Jasmin Bhasin Reveals She Was Not Replaced By Rashami Desai In Naagin, Says It Was Planned

The TV show Naagin 4 has always been gripped with news and controversies. Jasmin Bhasin’s character Nayantara had her last scenes in February in the show and Rashami Desai entered the supernatural series. There was a lot of buzz that Jasmin was replaced by Rashami in the show, but Bhasin recently revealed that it was not the case.

Jasmin Bhasin clears out rumours

As per a news source, Jasmin Bhasin revealed that her exit from the show was planned from day one. She shared that she has clarified about the same before and would like to do once again that her character arc was always supposed to eventually end in the show. She talked about how she knew about her exit well in advance.

Jasmin said that she does not understand why she has been asked the same question about the show even after so many months. She called the show a ‘weekend property full of twists and turns’. She also added a lot of actors enter and exit the show Naagin since its first season.

Jasmin played the role of Nayantara in the show. She was the sister of the protagonist Brinda Dev Prakash. Rashami Desai joined the show as Shalakha Dev Parikh, a new identity of Nayantara who returned to seek revenge on Brinda. Brinda is played by actor Nia Sharma.

Jasmin Bhasin’s Bigg Boss appearance

Bigg Boss 13 had Rashami Desai as a contestant. She had a rivalry in the show against fellow contestant Sidharth Shukla. When Jasmin Bhasin entered the house as a guest, she supported Sidharth. Thus, Rashami replacing Jasmin in Naagin 4 made many fans scourge for any controversy between the two actors, which has now been hushed by Bhasin.

Preparations begin for Naagin 5

A report shared by an entertainment portal revealed that Naagin 4 will be seeing its end soon. It will have a fantastic four-episode finale. It also claims that Sasural Simar Ka actor Dipika Kakkar has been approached by producer Ekta Kapoor for the next season of the show.

The source claims that Ekta Kapoor has been very keen on getting Dipika Kakkar for Naagin since the longest time. But, it is not yet confirmed whether the Bigg Boss 12 winner will be joining the Naagin Season 5. It will be interesting to who becomes the new face of this famous supernatural TV show on Indian television.

