Jasmin Bhasin Recalls Old Vacay Days With Throwback Pic, Aly Goni Comments

Television actress Jasmin Bhasin seems to be missing all her trips with friends amid the lockdown. The actress is frequently seen these days sharing throwback pictures from her vacations while recalling some old fond memories. Recently, the Naagin 4 actress shared a picture on social media with one of her best friends and demanded to get back to those old days with more such trips.

Jasmin Bhasin shares throwback vacay pictures

Jasmin who seems to get bored while staying home amid the lockdown shared the beautiful picture on her Instagram page and expressed her desire to embark on a trip again. As soon as Jasmin shared the picture, her Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 co-contestant Aly Goni was the first one to drop a comment under the post. Aly wrote 'Chalo' along with the crying emojis, indicating just how sad he is too.

According to reports, Aly and Jasmin who were a part of the game show were rumoured to be dating. Though both of them have clarified the same and revealed how they are just good friends, however, time and again, they both leave adorable comments on each other's posts.



Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, many celebrities are opening up about how they are passing their day at home. While some are learning a new language, the others are indulging in reading, cooking, and much more. But most of all, celebrities are trying to keep their body moving by working out at home, munching on something healthy and trying new ways to stay fit. And among the many celebrities, Jasmin Bhasin has also found a way out to stay fit.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Jasmin Bhasin revealed that she is not someone who can workout at home every day as she does not seem to enjoy it. The actor also went on to praise the people who work out at home. To keep herself fit and healthy, Jasmin is making sure that she eats healthy and does not indulge in eating junk. Jasmin Bhasin further spoke about how gyms are shut and she also cannot workout at home. She further revealed that she goes out for walks around her building and also follows intermittent fasting to stay fit.

