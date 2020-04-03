Jasmin Bhasin Slams All Relationship Rumours With 'good Friend' Punit Pathak

The television industry is filled with relationship rumours and speculations regarding celebrities. One such rumour made a buzz around former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Punit Pathak. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the fact that the two are dating. However, Jasmin Bhasin made it clear that she is single in a recent Instagram live video.

Also Read | Naagin 4 Actor Jasmin Bhasin To Quit The Ekta Kapoor Show? Read Details

Jasmin Bhasin shuts down all rumours

Jasmin Bhasin took to Instagram to shed away the quarantine boredom. She interacted with fans regarding how they are spending time in isolation. Jasmin Bhasin’s revelation came after she was questioned about her relationship status in the life. She made it a point that fans get her message clearly. She mentioned Punit Pathak’s name and said that it is true that they are close friends and look good together, but they are not dating. They are good friends for years and that might have confused her fans.

Also Read | Jasmin Bhasin Responds To Linkup Rumours With Punit Pathak; Check Details

During the live video, she also said that her followers have the freedom to pair her with her co-stars or anyone they seem fit. She might even look good with them, like she did with Punit, but this practice is not always good. Jasmin Bhasin is also seen in Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and her followers from the show had curiosity over her personal relationships. She mentioned that if she ever finds someone and falls for someone, then fans would be the first ones to know. She also cleared that she has male friends, whom they might confuse as her boyfriend, or speculate a relationship over it.

Also Read | Jasmin Bhasin Shuts Down Rumours About Rashami Desai Replacing Her In 'Naagin 4'; Read

Jasmin Bhasin met Punti Pathak on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the two were contestants in season nine of the show which involves essaying dangerous stunt tasks. Punit Pathak and Jasmin shared a great bond during the show and post the shoot, the two remained good friends. Even though Jasmin exited the show early, Punit won the popular show. The two still maintained contact.

Also Read | Rashami Desai To Replace Jasmin Bhasin In 'Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel'?

According to reports, Jasmin Bhasin was rumoured to be paired with Natasa Stankovic’s ex-boyfriend Aly Gony for Nach Baliye season nine. Furthermore, Aly was also seen in the same season as Punit and Jasmin in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Jasmine has however not commented on the situation on Instagram live.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.