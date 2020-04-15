Nia Sharma To Bharti Singh, Celebrities Who Are Killing Fans' Boredom Amid Lockdown

From Bollywood to television, celebrities are not leaving any stone unturned to educate about the dangers of COVID-19 on the internet. On the other side, many TV divas are entertaining their fans on different social media platforms. Actors like Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanadani among others are frequently sharing some quirky pictures and videos from their phone gallery to kill the boredom amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Entertaining videos of TV divas

Nia Sharma

Naagin actor Nia Sharma has been showering throwback videos on her social media feed. Be it flaunting grace or trying the trending filters, Nia has managed to grab the attention of her followers and bagged praises from them. Apart from videos, the 29-year-old actor also shares hilarious memes.

Surbhi Jyoti

If your feet are itching but the current pandemic situation has cooped you indoors, TV actor Surbhi Jyoti can take you out for a virtual trip. In the past few weeks, Surbhi has shared numerous pictures from her travel diaries. To give a glimpse of her travelling days, she has shared short videos of the past holidays in Switzerland and Dubai.

Anita Hassanandani

Seems like Anita Hassanandani and entertainment go hand-in-hand. Anita has often left her followers in splits. Her videos with husband Rohit Reddy could be a good option to pass your time.

Bharti Singh

Many of us are familiar with this TV personality name, Bharti Singh. Her quirky comic timing and hilarious punches have often taken the audience on a laughter riot. Though Bharti is locked indoors, her rib-tickling videos are giving belly laughs to fans on the internet.

Hina Khan

Fans of Hina Khan fall down laughing every time she adds a new post on her social media wall. Hina Khan has added a pinch of humour. Be it doing home chores or unpacking her bags, her creative ideas are giving a good laugh to many internet users.

