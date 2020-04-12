Kapil Sharma To Bharti Singh: Comedians Who Have Appeared On Shakti Mohan's 'Break A Leg'

Shakti Mohan is one of the most popular dance and television personalities in the country today. She rose to popularity after winning season 2 of the popular dance reality show Dance India Dance. Since then, she has been a part of various hit dance shows including Dance Plus, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and more.

Recently, she has launched a web series titled Break A Leg. It was one of the first series where the dance was mixed with comedy and style. The first season hit the right chord with the audience and was a huge hit. The series also saw Mohan venture into production. Here is a list of all the comedians who have appeared on Shakti Mohan’s Break A Leg. Read ahead to know more-

Comedians who have appeared on Shakti Mohan’s Break A Leg

The show sees several non-dancing celebrities try their hand at the art. Shakti will be giving these celebrities a shot at acing professional dance styles. In addition to these, she will also engage them in anecdotes, games and face-off battles. While talking about the concept of the latest season of Break A Leg, Shakti Mohan said that she wanted all of her friends to see and experience dance outside of reality shows. She said that she and her guests will have their share of fun while also learning something.

Abish Mathew

Abish Mathew is an Indian stand-up comedian and a YouTube performer. He is known for his work with All India Bakchod, as the host of Comicstaan, and is the creator and host of Son of Abish. Abish Mathew, along with the famous Bollywood actor and brother of Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khuranna, appeared on Break A Leg Season 01 Episode 01, together.

Mallika Dua

Mallika Dua, daughter of Indian journalist Vinod Dua, is an Indian actor, comedian and writer. She is known for her on-point comic timing, and for the quintessential Delhi-based character, "Makeup Didi". Mallika Dua, along with the famous personality, Srishti Dixit, appeared on Break A Leg Season 01 Episode 03.

Bharti Singh Limbachiyaa

Bharti Singh is an Indian stand-up comedian, actor, and television personality. She has done numerous comedy shows and has hosted many award shows as well. On December 03, 2017, Bharti tied the knot to the famous screenwriter, Harsh Lambachiyaa. The couple appeared together on Break A Leg S02 Episode 01.

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma is a nation-wide popular name today. He is a famous Indian stand-up comedian, television producer, actor and host. Kapil appeared on Break A Leg Season 02 Episode 03. Mukti Mohan, a dancer herself and Shakti Mohan's sister, also joined Kapil in the episode. The episode is full of fun and entertainment.

