Surbhi Chandna Posing In This Pink Attire Will Vanish All Your Monday Blues

It is not a hidden fact that Surbhi Chandna is a bonafide style icon. Be it western or traditional, the Sanjivani actor makes heads turn with her impeccable sartorial choices. Recently, Surbhi looked like a million bucks as she opted for a low neck, pleated pink gown for her latest photoshoot. Just like her caption suggests, she is raising the oomph by several notches by keeping it classic. She paired up the look with a radiant makeup and an elegant neckpiece. Surbhi posed amidst the grass which is further enhancing the gorgeous look. Her fans were inevitably smitten by this lovely photoshoot of hers. Check out the pictures here.

Surbhi became the 5th sexiest Asian woman recently

Surbhi is currently winning several accolades in the show Sanjivani. Her character, Dr Ishani is stealing the show amongst the fans. Her chemistry with co-star Namit Khanna is also being loved by all the fans. Recently the Ishqbaaaz actor added one more feather to her cap. She became the 5th sexiest Asian woman which was truly a moment of rejoicing for all her fans. The actor recently shared a BTS video from a calendar photoshoot. Her sizzling look from the same once again made all her fans impatient for her final look to be revealed from the shoot.

Sanjivani also stars Mohnish Bahl and Rohit Roy

Surbhi's performance is currently being appreciated by the masses. Her emotional scenes, as well as all the romantic scenes with Namit Khanna, often prove to be the highlight of the show. The actor is one of the most versatile actors in Indian television. From the fiesty Annika in Ishqbaaaz to the passionate Ishani in Sanjivani, fans often go gaga over her performance in the small screen. Talking about the show Sanjivani, it boasts of a stellar star cast. It also stars Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli, Sayantani Ghosh and Rohit Roy in pivotal roles. The show has reportedly been ranking high on the TRP charts as well. It is bankrolled by Sidharth P Malhotra.

