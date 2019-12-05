Surbhi Chandna Is Vikas Gupta’s Biggest Cheerleader As He Enters Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 is already topping all the charts in terms of popularity and now to spice things up, Vikas Gupta will be entering the show to further ace up the game. Vikas impressed the masses in Bigg Boss 11 and he even earned the title of 'Mastermind.' His fans have been overjoyed by the news. Not only his fans, but also his close friend Surbhi Chandna seems to be over the moon with Vikas' entry on the show. Surbhi recently met Vikas before he set foot inside the house and wished him for his much-awaited stint inside the show.

Surbhi shared a lovely picture with Vikas

The Sanjivani actor also shared a goofy picture with Vikas on her social media. The picture has Surbhi striking an adorable selfie with Vikas. The fans have been wishing Vikas for his stunt in the show once again. Surbhi also asked Vikas to change the game once he goes inside the house. Given Vikas' impressive game strategy during his season which also made him one of the finalists along with Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde, fans are expecting Vikas to bring some unexpected changes in the house. The tensions are already high inside the house and it will be interesting to see how things unfold on Vikas' entry.

The latest episode saw an ugly fight between Sidharth and Asim

The latest episode saw a nasty brawl between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla where they get into an argument during the captaincy task. Their fight has also divided the Twitterati wherein some fans have been supporting Asim while some are lending in their support to Sidharth. The fans have been trending #KeepGoingSidharthShukla and #WeStandWithAsimRiaz on Twitter. The recent episode will reportedly see Paras Chhabra leaving the house owing to his surgery. However, the contestant is expected to make a comeback to the show after his recovery. Bigg Boss 13 also saw the entry of three wild card contestants namely Arhaan Khan, Shefali Bagga and Madhurima Tuli. Are you excited to see Vikas Gupta entering the house? Let us know in the comments section.

