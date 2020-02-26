These Pictures Of Bhumi Pednekar Prove That She Slays In Plunging Necklines

Bhumi Pednekar is a very versatile actor. She has proved her acting merit with films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Sonchiriya, etc. She is a terrific actor and also a devoted fashionista. She sets fashion trends with everything she wears. Check out her best pictures donning outfits with plunging necklines.

Times when Bhumi Pednekar rocked deep neckline outfits

Bhumi Pednekar looks ravishing in both the pictures above. In the first image, the actor is wearing a baby pink dress with a plunging neckline. In the second one, Bhumi is sporting an all-black attire composing of a low cut top and thigh-slit long skirt.

Bhumi Pednekar looks ravishing in the above pictures. In the first photo, she is wearing a black off-shoulder top with a beige skirt. In the second picture, she is donning a black low cut dress with a thigh-high slit. In the third photo, the Bala actor can be seen donning a beautiful red dress with a deep cut neckline.

Bhumi Pednekar slayed her ethnic outfit with plunging neckline in the above pictures. In the first picture, she looks nothing less than an angel in the off-white ethnic outfit with loose hair, a gorgeous necklace, red lips, and a flower in her hair. In the second one, she is wearing a blue lehenga.

