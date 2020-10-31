Big Boss 4 Tamil Written Update For October 30, 2020: Anitha And Aari Free From Jail

Bigg Boss Season 4 Tamil is the latest season of the Indian reality TV series Bigg Boss. Kamal Hassan is the host of the show for the fourth time. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 latest episode starts on Day 26 when Housemates started dancing to Dolu bayya song and greeted each other. At the dining table, Aari asked Aajeedh if he wants to get served. He nodded in agreement, then they teased Gabbi with Lalaaa Kala Saathi song and started laughing. Archana told Aari that she would serve everybody. Later, Anitha and Sanam were sitting in the garden area and talking about the incident that happened on the previous day. Aari complained that 5 members spoke a lot mentioning Anitha’s name on the list. Sanam replied that she felt the same about Anitha, but she didn’t open. Samyuktha then came into the picture and the topic went on. Bala tried to explain everybody.

Later, everyone settled in the living room and Bigboss announced the best performing contestant of the house in Thangame unnai than thedi vanthen Task. They chose Balaji, Somu, and Nisha as the best performers. All-rounder of the week went to Somu. Finally, there was a discussion about the worst performer of the week. Most of the contestants mentioned Anitha for this and then Sanam mentioned Bala’s name, but Biggboss denied. Sanam then mentioned Shivani’s name. The second most voted person was Aari. Aari said that he was feeling favouritism and groups. Nisha, Bala, and Somu were selected for the Captaincy task. Bigg Boss called Ramya and said that since she was on the list of winners last week, she had one option to change the captaincy contestant list. She replaced Nisha’s name with Samyuktha.

Aajeedh and Bala were in the dining section discussion about Aari. Most of them wanted to save their favourite person. Archana told Suresh about the food serving issue that she was facing with Aari. Aari said that he would be on next week’s nomination list. He complained to Archana that he felt like she was overdoing and now allowing him to do his work due to which he landed in jail. Archana said that Aari misunderstood her. Aari tells Anitha that Archana is very partial in this house. Rio previously showed up regularly in the house, but after Archana’s entry, it was nowhere to be seen.

Bigg boss 4 Tamil written update about Captaincy task -

Shivani then started reading Captaincy task - Basket was filled with balls, housemates had to throw the ball on the contestant to be selected for captaincy. Whoever collected maximum balls, would be the captain of the house. They could use any technique to fill their basket. Bala, Samyuktha, and Somu are had to collect the balls thrown by the other housemates. Bala added his balls to Samyuktha’s basket and she was selected as the new captain of the house. Bala told Aari that he helped her because she was not the manipulative person in the house.

Bigg boss 4 Tamil written update about Trends task -

Later, Ramya was reading a new task, Prisma Ramp walk. Housemates had to wear the Prisma dress and walk on the ramp. All wore the dress, walked and danced. Suresh and Archana won the title. In the evening, Rio read the Trends task for Diwali. Trends were sponsoring dressed and Rs.5000 voucher to the housemates. Housemates thanked Trends. After that, the episode concludes with Biggboss announcing that Anitha and Aari’s punishment was over and they were set free from jail.

