Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update October 29, 2020: Players Given Evergreen Memories Task

The latest episode of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil saw the contestants discussing positive things about the captains. The housemates were asked to say only good things about their captains and thus the process for praises began. Sanam began with his part of praises and spoke well about Archana. This continued for a while. However, Balaji interrupted the session and pointed out the incident he had discussed with Archana in a private conversation they had. This did not go well with Sanam and the two ended up arguing with each other.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update October 29, 2020

Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil also saw Shivani serving Balaji for the day. The particular task was given to her due to some reason in the past. Thus Balaji continued giving her some weird tasks. However, the two only managed to get closer as the tasks progressed forward. Later on, the housemates observed as Nisha prepared ingredients for food with a manual grinder. Soon enough many housemates showed interest in that and asked her to show them how she was operating it.

Soon a new task came in and the housemates were asked to name their evergreen memories. It was needed that the housemates participating name a particular sentiment of the most important person they miss in the house. They would also require to share their special memories if they had anything such with the person. Ramya began the task and mentioned that Archana was a lot like her mother. She added that within the house it was only her who reminded her of her mother whom she misses dearly. Suresh later spoke about Balaji and mentioned that he reminded him of his son and that’s how he looked at him. Samyuktha also spoke for a while and said that she missed her husband and son a lot and wished to see them soon. Several contestants came forward and spoke about such fond memories. However, as the task came to an end, Anita was not all impressed with the task as a whole. She was later seen discussing that she wasn’t given enough time to speak and thus she did not like it.

