Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update October 21, 2020: Suresh Requests His Own Eviction

In this episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 October 21, the housemates seemed upset over the previous task which did not go as well as planned. A fight broke out between Suresh and Sanam in the previous task due to which certain tension was felt in the house. It was also observed that both the sides in the game had resorted to unfair gameplay due to which a huge misunderstanding had been created among them. Read further for the Bigg boss 4 Tamil written update to know more.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update October 21, 2020

In the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 October 21 episode Rio was shown to have played the role of the demon king in the task which was taken by them. As per his plans, he asked his teammates to block the view of the royal team. This led to him accidentally hitting Sanam without knowing it was her. However, this did not go well with Sanam as she scolded him and spoke distrustfully to Suresh. The housemates felt the tensions and tried to cool them off. As per the request of Archana Suresh eventually apologised for his mistake to all the member of the opposing team.

Suresh could be seen deeply hurt by the events which unfolded that day and asked Bigg Boss to call him inside the confession room. Bigg Boss heard his request and Suresh was summoned in the room. Once inside the confession room, Suresh spoke to Bigg Boss and said that whatever happened the other day was against the rules from both sides. He remarked that he was unable to tell who is on whose side due to the nature of the task. However, Suresh mentioned quietly clearly that he felt he made a mistake and thus wishes to be evicted from the house so as to set an example for the others.

Bigg Boss asked Suresh if he did his mistake knowingly to which Suresh said that he got too involved in his tasks and therefore did whatever he could to protect his team. He remarked that he made errors just as much as the other team made theirs. He then said that he is being cornered and that he does not want to reveal his true emotions. Bigg Boss then consoled him saying that the housemates have forgiven him and he must continue playing the game and not overthink any situation.

