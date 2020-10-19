Big Boss 4 Tamil Written Update For October 17 2020: Nisha Apologizes To Ramesh

Bigg Boss Season 4 Tamil is the latest season of the Indian reality TV series Bigg Boss. Kamal Hassan is the host of the show for the fourth time. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 latest episode starts when Rekha and Ramesh appear with a new suitcase. They begin to change their dress. Samukta, Shivani, and Rama want to say something to the camera. Ramesh started dancing to Muthal Akku Thane's song. And, Rekha joins them in the dance.

Rekha heard about Nisha's way of dancing and danced as she taught. Nisha complains to Rekha that her dance steps were bad, and that was not the way she was taught. After this, the Vennilev song plays and Samukta along with Soman begins to dance to the song. Sometime later, Suresh was teaching Somu how to dance naturally and Ami was busy changing her dress when Mama Mama song plays as she rushes to the stage and starts dancing with Rama. They both dance on the stage.

Balaji gets ready and starts dancing with Sivanu on stage for the song Chellamma Chellamma and trembles on the stage. After which, Azid hid his discharge passed in his pants, and Nisha was indulged in talking to Rio about the title. Gabriella was discussing her entry and title at Garden Rio. Suresh was talking about the cooking team in the bedroom

Later, Azid went to wash clothes by hiding a passed under the sheet. Bala picks it up unconsciously and pretends to know nothing about it, finally taking it and revealing it to him where he hid it. He advises him where to hide it. Everyone was in the living room when Azid asks Ari for a passed but hesitates to give it to him. He picked it at the right time and gave it to ari. Rio congratulates him. Nisha takes it from Ari and gives it to Azid. Jithan looks at Nisha angrily and walks away. Everyone blames Nisha as she apologized to him, but he did not listen.



Nisha apologizes to Ramesh, saying that she has not played the strategy game behind him, because there was no motive behind her. Ari tells her that he was trying to teach her the good and the bad. Somehow, she convinces them on Big Boss Season 4 Tamil.

