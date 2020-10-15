Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update October 14 Episode: An Enjoyable Task For The Housemates

In this week's episode, the housemates appear to be at peace with each other. Afer some back and forth yesterday, the housemates seem to enjoy each other's company. A new task arrives and thus results in a gala time for all of them.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update October 14 Episode

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update October 13 Episode: Suresh Gets Into An Argument

The episode starts off with Aajeedh trying his best to hide the eviction pass somewhere in the kitchen. However, he realises that he is being watched and therefore he puts the pass back in his pocket to conceal it from being seen. Anitha confronts him about seeing where he has kept the pass and that she will take it from him later at night. Aajeedh is unaffected by this and asks her to try it as he will be wide awake the whole night. He then subtly places the pass in his suitcase when no one is watching.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update October 12 Episode: The Heartbreaking Task

The next morning some of the housemates realise that Aajeedh has hidden the pass and thus begin to tease him. The housemates seem to be having a gala time amid all of the happenings. They gather around and enjoy teasing Aajeedh. He too takes all the teasings and mischiefs sportingly. However, around noon, a task is assigned to the housemates named “Attam pattam kondattam”. The housemates are shocked by this.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update October 9 Episode: Second Nomination List Arrives

Anitha takes it upon herself and begins to read the instructions. It states that a suitcase will arrive at the Bigg Boss house. Housemates will have to search for particular names inside. Once the names are found, they will have to wear the costumes provided in the case. Once done, they will have to dance according to the song played out.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update October 8 Episode: The Clash Between Suresh & Anitha

Around 15 minutes later, a suitcase arrives and the housemates recognise it as the Attam pattam kondattam suitcase. Therefore, they open it to see the names called out by the Bigg Boss. They find out that Gabrilla and Aajeedh have been named. Thus the two go ahead to wear their costumes. Upon wearing those, the song starts abruptly and Aajeedh begins fencing. Gabrilla also joins him later on. The housemates enjoy their performance and cheer for them.

A second suitcase also arrives in the meantime and this time, Rio and Nisha are named. The housemates hastily join forces to help them get ready faster. They do get ready just in time to perform and surprise everyone with their incredible performance. The housemates enjoy this show as several other housemates also get named in pairs.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.