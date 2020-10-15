'Bigg Boss Telugu 4', Day 38 Updates: Noel Sean Becomes The Captain Of The House Again

'Bigg Boss Telugu' 4 premiered on September 6 with Akkineni Nagarjuna as the host. The 38th episode was telecasted recently on October 14 in which the task was continued from the day before. Noel managed to win the task and became the captain for the second time. Read more for the written updates of the latest episode of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Bigg Boss gave a task in which the housemates were divided into two teams, Red and Blue. Akhil and Ariyana led the blue and red teams respectively. A task was given a day before in which one of the contestants was asked to shave their head and beard. Amma Rajashekhar decided to go for the task, but other contestants convinced him to not perform. None of the teams agreed to perform this so the task was cancelled.

In the next task, contestants were asked to go down into a bathtub full of cow dung and look for 100 buttons in it. Divi performed this task. There was another task in which Avinash ate bananas while covering his face with a stocking. Later, Bigg Boss ordered Akhil to sit on a chair until further notice, and then contestants had to torture him by using soap, shampoo, brushes.

Akhil lost his temper during the task, but Monal calmed him down. Later, Avinash and Sohel got into a nasty fight where Avinash said that Sohel was an unfair referee and called him biased. He also hurt himself while hitting his hand on the wall.

The blue team finally won the task after accumulating more coins than the other team and got selected to perform in the captaincy task. Finally, Noel became the captain of the house again for the second time.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants

The present contestants in the Bigg Boss house are Akhil, Abijeet, Divi, Ariyana, Harika, Kumar, Lasya, Monal, Avinash, Noel, Rajasekhar, Sohel and Mehboob. Recently evicted contestants are Surya, Kalyani, Devi, Sujatha, Swathi. This week, only Avinash, Mehaboob, Rajasekhar and Sohel are safe while all others are nominated for next week.

