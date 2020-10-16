Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update October 15: Housemates Welcome New Entrant

This week’s episode features a new guest in the house. The housemates are excited for the newcomer and greet the person with a warm welcome. Certain tasks are up for the housemates, which they soon indulge in as the show progresses.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update October 15 Episode

The day begins and the housemates seem extremely happy. With all the events that occurred in the week, the housemates seem to have bonded with each other. Therefore, they begin dancing the first thing in the morning with each other. Knowing that the task yesterday was about dancing, the housemates further take it to the next day. They seem delighted and have a banter among themselves. They compliment and tease each other during this whole scene.

As they continue, a song goes off and Rio realises that a new entry is about to come on the show. Archana is the one who is the new entrant on the show. The housemates are delighted by this and welcome her with a warm embrace. They express how delighted they are to have her on the show and have a good time with her. Bigg Boss makes an announcement in the house where they welcome Archana. Bigg Boss also instructs Archana to begin her task which she was assigned.

While the housemates are in shock, Archana begins her task. The housemates weren’t informed of any task; however, Archana was given the job to give out honest comments about people in the house. She has to use a wearable placard and place it over the contestant who fit the comment on the card. The task begins and Archana proceeds to put on placards over people’s head. She hands over the title of no comment to Balaji who jovially accepts it. She then places the placard of the toughest competitor to Ramya and Rio. The game as such goes on for a while as Archana enjoys handing out the placards to her housemates. The contestants enjoy the little task and have a gala time with each other.

