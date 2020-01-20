Sidharth's Chemistry With The Ladies Prove That He Is The Ultimate Romeo Of 'Bigg Boss 13'

One of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 13 is Sidharth Shukla. The contestant has always grabbed several headlines for his altercations or for showcasing different facets of his personality. However, he has also been linked to most of the female contestants inside the Bigg Boss house and his camaraderie with each one of them has been adored by the fans every time. Here are all the female housemates who have been linked up with Sidharth.

Sidharth Shukla has been linked with these contestants

Shehnaaz Gill

'SidNaaz' as they are fondly called, has become one of the main highlights of the show. Sidharth and Shehnaaz's infectious bond has garnered a lot of love from the masses. Despite some small hits and misses, the two are always there for each other. As Shehnaaz has said many times, Sidharth is the only one who gives her the 'attention' that she demands.

Rashami Desai

The two have grabbed several headlines due to their bitter fights which also led Rashami throwing tea at her former Dil Se Dil Tak actor. There were several speculations about their past relationships too.

However, even the host Salman Khan had agreed that despite this all, the two share striking on-screen chemistry with each other. 'SidRa' as they are know fondly, also manage to charm their fans with their endearing moments sometimes.

Arti Singh

The two are reportedly close friends for a long time and have known each other from before their stint inside the house. Sidharth and Arti have always supported each other in the house through thick and thin. The viewers found their friendship extremely endearing. This Weekend Ka Vaar also saw Salman Khan pulling their leg and rooting them as a couple.

Lo g phir lock kar diya Jaye!!

Salman sir never talked abt sidnaz but he told them abt #Sidarti today!!

I m on the top of the world!!

Akhir karmsg pohanch hi gya.

— Aria Khan 🎬🏅 (@BbIsLove11) January 18, 2020

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

The two started a flirtatious banter with each other which was much loved by the viewers. Fans started referring to them as 'Sidleena' fondly. Devoleena also admitted reportedly post her exit that she had misunderstood Sidharth as a person. Her entry again in the house again saw her engaging in fun banter with Sidharth.

Madhurima Tuli

Sidharth and Madhurima formed an unexpected bond during the last few episodes. Sidharth started flirting with her jokingly and the Chandrakanta actor played along. Their fun side was adored by the viewers. Reportedly, Madhurima referred to her moments with Sidharth inside the house as one of her most cherished times post her eviction.

Image Courtesy: Colors TV Twitter, Bigg Boss Twitter, Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram, Aria Khan Twitter

