Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurrana's Cryptic Post About Her Relationship Leaves Fans Confused

Asim Riaz is not only believed to be one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house but he has had a stunning evolution in his journey as a contestant. Asim has gained immense popularity after participating in Bigg Boss 13. Be it for his never-give-up attitude of dedication in the tasks, he has garnered loads of accolades in the show. But one of the major highlights remained his fondness for evicted contestant Himanshi Khurrana for whom he had also confessed his love several times even though she was allegedly engaged to someone else. It came as a huge shock when the host Salman Khan revealed to Asim that Himanshi has parted ways with her fiance and also reprimanded Asim for getting close to her despite knowing about her serious relationship.

Himanshi posted some tweets about the ongoing controversy regarding her relationship

Since then, his die-hard fans have been requesting Himanshi to clarify the whole scenario. Inevitably, Asim's fans did not want him to be blamed for Himanshi's split. After keeping silent, Himanshi has finally left some cryptic tweets on her social media. She has clarified that Asim is not to be blamed for her break-up but she also asked the fans not to be 'insensitive' and that she will clear everything in time. Check out her tweets.

I know my fans n Asim fans are upset main bhi hu ...not in state of mind but I blve kuch acha hone wala hai ...ye meri or Asim ki personal life hai but I’m happy asim ne aj strongly bola I do n will forever......don’t talk negative bcz boht sari pure feelings involved hai hmaari — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 18, 2020

Will clear everything don’t be so insensitive..Asim par koi blame nahi ayega I promise..I know he’s upset .....rishta mera bhi tuta hai dono tough situation me hai ....kisi ki koi galti nahi hai ...but Asim fans needs to understand Asim mere zada close hai to mujhe zada fikr hai — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 18, 2020

Himanshi said that Asim will not be blamed for her separation

Himanshi revealed that she is currently not in a state of mind to clear out on the ongoing scenario but she thanked Asim for stating his point clearly in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She also added that Asim will not be blamed for the whole fiasco surrounding her relationship. She further stated that she is also in a tough situation right now due to her split. It will be interesting to witness if Himanshi will clear everything on national television.

