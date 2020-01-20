Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Asim Riaz Lock Horns; Equations To Change Again?

Bigg Boss 13 had friends turned foes Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz get into some ugly altercations several times which often led to a physical brawl many times too. Just when things were seeming to cool down between the two, fate had some other plans. In the upcoming episode, the two can be seen locking horns again, this time over the Bigg Boss Elite Club task. It all starts when Sidharth points out Vishal Aditya Singh cheating during the task to Asim who is the sanchalak (in-charge) of the task. However, Asim refuses to acknowledge that fact which angers Sidharth and soon the two get into an altercation. Check out the promo.

The latest fight may change the equations again in the house. The two can be seen getting into a war of words and also get physical with each other despite the other housemates trying to pacify them. The latest fight may change the dynamics again in the house just few weeks before the finale. It is not a hidden fact that after the family week, things were looking different for Sidharth and Rashami Desai's rapport who seem to be warming up to each other. This had also led things becoming quite peaceful between Sidharth and Asim too. Many fans were reportedly also predicting that the two would once again become friends.

Sidharth and Rashami may once again be at loggerheads after this fight

But it seems like Sidharth's closeness to Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma along with all the difference of opinion with the opposite group has put him in a crossroads again with Asim. This will also damage his relationship with Rashami Desai again as they may soon be pitted against each other once again after this fight. The ongoing Bigg Boss Elite Club task may also get cancelled owing to this brutal fight between Sidharth and Asim. Sidharth can be seen declaring in anger that if Vishal continues to play, no other housemate will participate in the task. Are you excited for the upcoming episode? Let us know in the comments section.

Promo Courtesy: Colors TV Twitter

