Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Need Not Worry, Akanksha Puri NOT Entering The House

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most controversial as well as popular seasons of all times. The makers now have some other exciting surprises planned for the viewers as they will see the housemates of the contestants enter the house for the second time between January 27 and January 31, 2020, reportedly. The show will air its much-awaited finale on February 15, 2020. According to media reports, Paras Chhabra's now 'ex' girlfriend Akanksha Puri was supposed to enter the house on February 28, 2020, to have one final showdown with Paras and Mahira Sharma. Earlier, the host Salman Khan had revealed to Paras that Akanksha had asked him to enquire about the truth behind Paras and Mahira's relationship.

Akanksha has denied the rumours of her entering the Bigg Boss house

Now, according to media reports, Akanksha has rubbished all the rumours of her entering the Bigg Boss house. Akanksha had earlier revealed that some mild flirting with the female contestants of the show was supposed to be Paras' strategy but it seems like that it has backfired for him now. It was clear that Paras was becoming 'more than friends' with Mahira and he also revealed that he wishes to end his relationship with Akanksha. According to media reports, Akanksha has decided to part ways with Paras and has also informed his mother about this.

A source close to Akanksha revealed that Paras is lying constantly on national television

Akanksha has reportedly taken this decision after hearing his remarks about her inside the house. A source close to Akanksha revealed to an online portal that Akanksha cannot be with such kind of a man anymore. The source further revealed that Paras is a white liar and is repeatedly lying on national television. It was further revealed through the source that Akanksha and Paras never had any kind of fights before he entered the Bigg Boss house and that Paras should have had the guts to tell Akanksha on the face if he had wished to end their relationship on the first place. Lastly, the source also revealed that Akanksha is thanking that the show Bigg Boss took place through which she got to see the 'real' side of Paras Chhabra.

